Guitar World deals of the week: save over $1,000 on a Marshall, get $230 off a Guild, plus all the week's best bargains

By Matt McCracken
Contributions from
Daryl Robertson, Chris Barnes
 published

With plenty of Spring sales in bloom we've found massive savings on Fender, Marshall, Eventide, and more

Stratocaster leaning against a Boss Katana amp
(Image credit: Future)
Jump To:

Welcome back to another edition of Deals of the Week! With spring sales popping up all over the place, we've rounded up some super savings for you. Keep reading for big money off amps and guitars, plus some excellent buy-some-get-some-free deals on gear.

There are still two massive spring sales going on at the moment, with huge reductions of up to 35% off gear at Musician's Friend, plus similarly impressive savings of up to 30% off at Guitar Center. With payday looming and the GC sale set to finish on May 1st, it's the perfect time to bag that bargain you've been keeping your eye on.

Marshall JCM800: Was $3,549.99, now $2,199

Marshall JCM800: Was $3,549.99, now $2,199
One of the most iconic amps of all time, the JCM800 delivers a powerful, crunchy tone that has featured on countless rock and metal records. It's got a humongous $1,350.99 discount over at Sweetwater at the moment. It's a no-nonsense, single-channel, fire-breathing tube amp that every guitarist should try at some point in their lives.

View Deal
Guild Surfliner HH: Was $499, now $269

Guild Surfliner HH: Was $499, now $269
Typically retailing at $499, this Guild Surfliner HH has got a massive discount at Guild's Official Reverb Store, taking the price down to just $269. That's 46% off which is huge money! It's lightweight with a resonant body and provides some super tones via the bridge humbucker. If you want to find out more check out our Guild Surfliner review where we gave it four stars out of five.

View Deal
Eventide Blackhole: Was $249, now $199

Eventide Blackhole: Was $249, now $199
If you like you reverbs on the cosmic end of the spectrum, then the Eventide Blackhole will be the perfect addition to your pedalboard. It's got a nice $50 discount in the Musician's Friend Spring Sale at the moment. It ain't subtle, but if you want to liven up slow, spacious melodies it'll hit the spot. 

View Deal
BIAS FX 2 Elite: Get Riff interface free As well as having a hefty $120 discount off the regular price, your copy of BIAS FX 2 Elite will come with a completely free Riff audio interface when you use the code FREEGIFT

BIAS FX 2 Elite: Get Riff interface free
As well as having a hefty $120 discount off the regular price, your copy of BIAS FX 2 Elite will come with a completely free Riff audio interface when you use the code FREEGIFT during checkout. Use thousands of presets or create your own unique amp tone from scratch, with the newly updated DSP engine you'll find loads of authentic sounding guitar amps, all easily accessible from your computer.

View Deal
Fender Saturday Night Special Strat: $1,099 $999.99

Fender Saturday Night Special Strat: $1,099 $999.99
With an HSS set of Seymour Duncan Saturday Night Special pickups and a Guitar Center-exclusive Daytona Blue finish, this Limited Edition Player Strat has a cheeky $100 discount over at Guitar Center. Versatile and playable, we're big fans of the Player Series here at Guitar World, and this one looks as good as it sounds. You can also get a Telecaster or P-Bass if you prefer.

View Deal
Gamechanger Audio Light: Was $379, now $303.20

Gamechanger Audio Light: Was $379, now $303.20
Kings of making forward-thinking and weird-looking guitar pedals, Gamechanger Audio's Light is a unique take on that most difficult to replicate of reverbs, the hallowed spring. Classic spring reverbs were created by physical units, making them difficult to capture in a digital pedal. Light covers all the classic tones with actual springs, but can also make some seriously out-there sounds. With a nice $75.80 discount at Guitar Center, its great value for money too.

View Deal
Soundtoys EchoBoy: Was $199, now $69

Soundtoys EchoBoy: Was $199, now $69
Utilized on more records than we've got time to name here, Soundtoys EchoBoy is one of the most popular delay plugins for producers. Super versatile with loads of tempo and tap syncing options, it's got a hefty $130 discount over at Plugin Boutique in their Spring Sale. Perfect for adding a touch of vibe or completely transforming sounds, this is one that should be in any recording guitarist's toolbox.

View Deal

Thank you for reading 5 articles this month**

Join now for unlimited access

US pricing $3.99 per month or $39.00 per year

UK pricing £2.99 per month or £29.00 per year 

Europe pricing €3.49 per month or €34.00 per year

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Prices from £2.99/$3.99/€3.49

Matt McCracken
Matt McCracken
Junior Deals Writer

I’m a Junior Deals Writer here at Guitar World. I regularly test and review music gear with a focus on guitars, amps, pedals, modelers, and pretty much anything else guitar-related. I'm responsible for over 60 buying guides and a large part of my job is helping guitarists find the best deals on gear. I worked in music retail for 5 years at Dawsons Music and Northwest Guitars, and have written for various music sites including MusicRadar, Guitar Player, Guitar.com, Ultimate Guitar, and Thomann’s t.blog. 

I’m a regularly gigging guitarist with over 20 years of experience playing live and producing bands covering everything from jazz to djent. I've gigged all over the country in more dingy venues than you can shake a drop-tuned guitar at. When I’m not holed up in my home studio or curating playlists on Spotify, you’ll find me making a racket with Northern noise hounds JACKALS

With contributions from