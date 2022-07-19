Heading back to school? You’ll be top of the class with 15% off beginner-friendly acoustic guitars and lessons at Guitar Center

Okay class, quiet down, eyes front, and listen up, if you or your little one is heading back to school soon, you’ll want to pay careful attention to this next part – and yes, this will be in the test. It’s that dreaded time of year again when you find yourself drowning in a sea of stationery, backpacks and other back-to-school or college essentials. We appreciate your head will be spinning from all the items you need to organize, but don’t worry, we’ve got the musical item on your long list of supplies sorted. Guitar Center is now offering 15% off beginner-friendly acoustic guitars and lessons (opens in new tab), meaning you can have your pick of the best acoustic guitars for beginners on the market at an even more affordable price.

Now, with this sale coming courtesy of Guitar Center, that means all of the biggest names in the world of budget acoustic guitars are represented here. Suppose you aren’t too sure where to start. Well, in that case, here are a few of our favorites to help point you in the right direction.

(opens in new tab) Guitar Center: 15% off acoustic guitars and lessons (opens in new tab)

We know that every little helps when it comes to saving money around the start of the school year, that’s why we are excited to share this fantastic offer from Guitar Center with you. For a limited time, you can bag 15% off a wide range of beginner acoustic guitars, and better yet, if you buy three lessons, you get one free as well.

If you're looking for your child’s first acoustic guitar or if you're a student looking for an inexpensive guitar to take to college, then you really can’t go wrong with the Yamaha F335, which is down to only $144.49 (opens in new tab). We are massive fans of Yamaha instruments here at Guitar World, as we strongly believe they offer the best value for money in this price category. We’d also recommend the Epiphone PRO-1 (opens in new tab), which offers a superb tone for its very low price of only $161.49.

For those looking for a smaller-bodied acoustic guitar, then the Sigma SIG10 Mini (opens in new tab) is a brilliant option, as it combines a solid sitka spruce top with sapele back and sides, a comfortable neck and handsome good looks for only $186.99. Perhaps you are seeking a more premium option. Well, in that case, the PRS SE P20E Parlor (opens in new tab) is one of the best petite acoustic guitars on the market and the Pink Lotus finish option is down to only $424.15.

Luckily it’s not only instruments that are on offer. You can also bag a deal on online guitar lessons as well. For a limited time, if you buy three lessons, you get one free (opens in new tab). All of these back-to-school offers run from now until 3 August, so be quick to make sure you or your little one doesn’t miss out.

Still not sure which guitar is right for starting out? Well our buyer's guides are here to help