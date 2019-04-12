Hear a New Raconteurs Song, "Hey Gyp (Dig the Slowness)"

The Raconteurs have shared a cover of Donovan's "Hey Gyp (Dig the Slowness)," from their forthcoming album, Help Us Stranger, which is due out June 21. You can check it out above.

The band also recently announced an extensive run of North American headline tour dates. The new dates span from July to October and include previously-announced festival appearances at Woodstock 50 and Railbird.

For tickets and more information on all tour dates, head over to TheRaconteurs.com.

To pre-order Help Us Stranger, head here.