Here are the top guitar plugin deals from Cyber Monday 2020

These days, you no longer need masses of gear and hardware to get a studio-quality sound. The quality of the today's software and plugin options is astounding

Guitar World

Whether you're after a real-life sounding amp simulator, or an all-inclusive guitar, amp and effects emulation suite, we're sure we've got the very thing for you.

The top guitar plugin deals of Cyber Monday so far

Line 6 Helix Native plugin: was $399, now $279, save $120

Get all of Line 6’s flagship Helix amp models and effects for a fraction of the price of its standalone floor units with this killer plugin deal, which includes over 60 guitar and bass amps and over 100 different effects. If you buy now, you can save a whopping $120, and arm yourself with every guitar tone you could possibly need.View Deal

JST Misha Mansoor Toneforge plugin: was $149 , now just $19

This massive reduction on Misha Mansoor's acclaimed signature amp sim software with Joey Sturgis Tones is one of the biggest discounts we've seen this year. You can grab this killer deal now at Plugin Boutique.View Deal

AmpliTube Dimebag Darrell CFH Collection:

$99.99, now $49.99, save $50

Based on Dimebag's Cowboys From Hell tone, this pack was developed under close collaboration with the guy who knew Dime's tone better than anyone: his former guitar tech, Grady Champion. Included are two amps (based on Dimebag's Randall RG 100 ES and Roland JC-120), two matching cabinets and five stompboxes based on Dimebag's MXR graphic EQ, Furman parametric EQ, Cry Baby wah, MXR Flanger Doubler and Rocktron Hush noise gate. Check out the tones to hear how authentic they are! Available right now from IK Multimedia.View Deal

AmpliTube Brian May: Was $99.99, now $69.99, save $40

How do you model a unique tone such as Brian May's? You work with the man himself! Amplitube Brian May comes with two amps - the all-important AC-30 and Brian's 'Deacy' amp (built by Queen bassist, John Deacon). As well as this, you get three cabinet models and five stompboxes including a Treble Booster, May Wah (based on Brian's Cry Baby), Fox Phaser (emulation of a fOXX Phaser), star Gate noise gate, and even a Red Special module to impart Brian's prized guitar tone on your own guitar.View Deal

Amplitube Joe Satriani: Was $99.99, now $79.99, save $20

IK Multimedia has packed three amps, (Marshall, Peavey and Rockman emulations) three cabs and five stompboxes into the Joe Satriani signature edition pack. Pedal-wise, you get Satch Wah (Vox wah), Distortion (Boss DS-1), Overdrive (Boss OD-1), Tube Overdrive (Chandler Tube Driver) and Satch Octaver (Ultimate Octaver). It's the closest thing you'll get for $79.99!View Deal

Positive Grid BIAS FX 2 | $299 , now $119

BIAS FX 2 gives you an arsenal of virtual amps, pedals, rack effects, and cabs to shape your sound with. It's one of the best software modelers out there, and with versions available at different price points, there's something for everyone here. Choose Elite, Pro or Standard when you add it to your basket.View Deal

Positive Grid BIAS Amp 2 Elite | $299 , now $119

BIAS Amp 2 gives you complete freedom over your amp's design, and with this deal, you can get 50% of the Elite and Pro versions, plus $40 off the Standard tier too. Click on the link to make your selection!View Deal

BIAS FX 2 Elite All Access Bundle | $399 , now $159

BIAS FX 2 is also available on mobile devices (iOS only), and this deal lets you unlock the software for both desktop and mobile. Choose from Elite (was $399, now $159), Pro (was $249, now $99) or Standard (was $119, now $47).View Deal

BIAS FX 2 & Amp 2 Combo | $399 , now $199

If you want the deep-dive amp editing of BIAS 2 plus the full range of sounds from BIAS FX 2, select the FX 2 & AMP 2 Combo deal. This gives you desktop versions of both, and is structured across the same three tiers: FX 2 and AMP 2 Elite for $199, Pro for $139 and Standard for $69.View Deal

Positive Grid BIAS FX 2 Metal Edition | $329 , now $139

BIAS FX 2 Metal Edition turns things up a notch with FX 2 Elite, but it’s also bundled with the Metal Signature Pack which includes amp and pedal models from Ola Englund, Jeff Loomis and Keith Merrow. You'll also get the BIAS Pedal Distortion, Delay and modulation effects. Get heavy at half-price!View Deal

BIAS Platinum bundle | $699 , now $319

Sometimes it's easier to just get the lot, and that's where the BIAS Platinum Bundle comes in. If you bought everything included here individually, it would cost you $1,429. Normally the bundled price is a decent saving at $699, but Positive grid has carved another 50% off, making this deal for the Elite versions of both BIAS products, plus all associated bundles $319! Rude not to, we say.View Deal

BIAS Complete bundle | $549 , now $259

Positive Grid is offering BIAS FX 2 and BIAS Amp 2 Pro editions, the Metal Signature, Bass and Acoustic Expansion Packs plus BIAS Pedal Distortion, Delay and Modulation models for For $259. This level bags you the very respectable Pro-tier versions of both for just over the regular price of one BIAS Pro title, making this a very tidy deal indeed.View Deal

BIAS Essential bundle | $399 , now $179

If you want to keep your budget below $200 you can still get a cracking deal. With a total value of $635, and a regular price of $399, you get everything in the Complete Bundle here, except for the BIAS Pedal models. Plus, you’re still saving half the normal price!View Deal

PRS SuperModels: Was $129, now $39.99

Created in collaboration with Paul Reed Smith, the Waves PRS SuperModels plugin models three high-end PRS guitar amps: the PRS Archon, Dallas, and Blue Sierra/V9.View Deal

These Cyber Monday deals are live now