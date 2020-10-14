Here are this year's best Prime Day deals on guitar accessories

While accessories generally don't have the same wow factor as guitars, amps or even pedals, they're essential nonetheless. A $1,000 electric guitar is nothing without a solid tuner, and a vast stompbox collection is a mess without a compact pedalboard to keep it organized.

So while you're perusing the best Prime Day guitar deals under $300, or the best guitar deals for beginners, don't forget that the additional investment in a couple of extra accessories will often go a long way.

We've rounded up the best deals on accessories from across all the biggest music retailers over the course of Prime Day, and collated them into the convenient list below.

So whether you're after a guitar strap to hold that brand-new beginner electric guitar, or a new set of strings to reinvigorate your guitar's crisp twang, you'll find everything you're looking for right here.

Straps

KLIQ AirCell guitar straps: 20% off now at Amazon

If you're looking for total comfort while playing guitar, you won't do much better than a KLIQ AirCell strap. Featuring air cell technology, these fully adjustable designs offer supreme cushioning and unparalleled comfort, even during long playing sessions.

Save $10 on a new Perri's 2" Jacquard guitar strap

Bag one of these super-comfortable, ultra-stylish guitar straps at half price as part of Guitar Center's Guitar-A-Thon sales event. Available in four color variants, you're bound to find the right strap to fit your style.View Deal

Tuners

D'Addario Equinox Headstock tuner: only $14.99

This super-precise, ultra-portable headstock tuner will serve your tuning needs for ages to come. With a highly sensitive vibration-detecting piezo sensor, you'll get accurate tuning readings every time.View Deal

Boss BP-PS Pedal Power Solution: $149 $99 at Guitar Center

Get your pedalboard kitted out with these essential elements for a bargain price. The TU-3 Chromatic Tuner will keep your performances sounding in tune, while the PSB-120 power supply has enough current to power an entire ’board. A seven-way daisy chain and 12 picks round off this impressive package, now a third off at Guitar Center.View Deal

Strings

Get 2 packs of these quality acoustic guitar strings for $14.99

Reinvigorate your acoustic guitar's sound with a fresh set of strings. This 12 - 53 gauge set delivers a warm, bright and balanced tone that lasts. Oh, and you get two packs with this deal, so you won't need to buy new strings again for a while – depending on how much you play, of course...View Deal

Capos

Save $5 on D'Addario's NS Reflex Capo at Guitar Center

Assuring buzz-free, in-tune performance at any fret, D'Addario's NS Reflex Capo is a solid option for anyone looking to change key on the fly. Additionally, a lightweight aluminum construction adds negligible weight to the neck of your guitar.View Deal

Cables

Get this 3-pack of patch cables for just $14.99

These short instrument patch cables are perfect for use with pedalboards, and feature rugged metal connectors with secure nickel contacts, so you know you'll never have any signal interruptions.

View Deal

Cases

Gator Flight Pro TSA Series ATA Electric Guitar Case: $119.99

Travel stress-free with this convenient, compact electric guitar case. With a tour-grade casing, TSA-approved locking center latch that's ideal for air travel and a host of protective features, this case'll keep your beloved instrument safe and sound.View Deal

Get $60 off Gator's GT-ELECTRIC-TP Transit electric guitar bag

With a weather-resistant fabric exterior, 20mm thick foam padding covered with plush micro-fleece lining and headstock, neck and bottom/endpin protection, you know your guitar will be safe in this case.View Deal

Gator GT-BASS-TP Transit Bass Guitar Gig Bag: only $79.99

Got a bass guitar that needs protecting? Look no further than the Gator GT-BASS-TP gig bag. Complete with 20mm foam padding and micro-fleece lining, your four-string won't see even the smallest scratch.View Deal

Pedalboards

Wireless systems