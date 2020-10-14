Here are this year's best Prime Day deals on guitar accessories

While accessories generally don't have the same wow factor as guitars, amps or even pedals, they're essential nonetheless. A $1,000 electric guitar is nothing without a solid tuner, and a vast stompbox collection is a mess without a compact pedalboard to keep it organized.
So while you're perusing the best Prime Day guitar deals under $300, or the best guitar deals for beginners, don't forget that the additional investment in a couple of extra accessories will often go a long way.
We've rounded up the best deals on accessories from across all the biggest music retailers over the course of Prime Day, and collated them into the convenient list below.
So whether you're after a guitar strap to hold that brand-new beginner electric guitar, or a new set of strings to reinvigorate your guitar's crisp twang, you'll find everything you're looking for right here.
Straps
KLIQ AirCell guitar straps: 20% off now at Amazon
If you're looking for total comfort while playing guitar, you won't do much better than a KLIQ AirCell strap. Featuring air cell technology, these fully adjustable designs offer supreme cushioning and unparalleled comfort, even during long playing sessions.
Save $10 on a new Perri's 2" Jacquard guitar strap
Bag one of these super-comfortable, ultra-stylish guitar straps at half price as part of Guitar Center's Guitar-A-Thon sales event. Available in four color variants, you're bound to find the right strap to fit your style.View Deal
Tuners
D'Addario Equinox Headstock tuner: only $14.99
This super-precise, ultra-portable headstock tuner will serve your tuning needs for ages to come. With a highly sensitive vibration-detecting piezo sensor, you'll get accurate tuning readings every time.View Deal
Boss BP-PS Pedal Power Solution:
$149 $99 at Guitar Center
Get your pedalboard kitted out with these essential elements for a bargain price. The TU-3 Chromatic Tuner will keep your performances sounding in tune, while the PSB-120 power supply has enough current to power an entire ’board. A seven-way daisy chain and 12 picks round off this impressive package, now a third off at Guitar Center.View Deal
Strings
Get three packs of Ernie Ball Regular Slinkys for just $9.99
No other string set on the market has the perfect blend of durability, performance, sound and price that Ernie Ball's Regular Slinky set brings to the table. Get three packs of these ultra-dependable strings for just $9.99 now.View Deal
Get 2 packs of these quality acoustic guitar strings for $14.99
Reinvigorate your acoustic guitar's sound with a fresh set of strings. This 12 - 53 gauge set delivers a warm, bright and balanced tone that lasts. Oh, and you get two packs with this deal, so you won't need to buy new strings again for a while – depending on how much you play, of course...View Deal
Capos
Save $5 on D'Addario's NS Reflex Capo at Guitar Center
Assuring buzz-free, in-tune performance at any fret, D'Addario's NS Reflex Capo is a solid option for anyone looking to change key on the fly. Additionally, a lightweight aluminum construction adds negligible weight to the neck of your guitar.View Deal
Cables
Mogami 18 ft Guitar Cable Straight to Right Angle: $32.79
At an affordable price point, this hand-assembled, performance-tested cable is a monstrous 18 feet long, perfect for small to medium stage settings.View Deal
Get this 3-pack of patch cables for just $14.99
These short instrument patch cables are perfect for use with pedalboards, and feature rugged metal connectors with secure nickel contacts, so you know you'll never have any signal interruptions.
View Deal
Cases
Gator Flight Pro TSA Series ATA Electric Guitar Case: $119.99
Travel stress-free with this convenient, compact electric guitar case. With a tour-grade casing, TSA-approved locking center latch that's ideal for air travel and a host of protective features, this case'll keep your beloved instrument safe and sound.View Deal
Get $60 off Gator's GT-ELECTRIC-TP Transit electric guitar bag
With a weather-resistant fabric exterior, 20mm thick foam padding covered with plush micro-fleece lining and headstock, neck and bottom/endpin protection, you know your guitar will be safe in this case.View Deal
Gator GT-BASS-TP Transit Bass Guitar Gig Bag: only $79.99
Got a bass guitar that needs protecting? Look no further than the Gator GT-BASS-TP gig bag. Complete with 20mm foam padding and micro-fleece lining, your four-string won't see even the smallest scratch.View Deal
Pedalboards
Get 25% off Road Runner pedalboards at Musician's Friend
With velcro-fitted interiors, robust aluminum outer-casings and extra secure nub foam, these compact and portable 'boards will help organize your pedal collection while keeping your stompboxes safe.View Deal
Wireless systems
Line 6 Relay G10S wireless system:
$249 $199 @ Guitar Center
The best guitar wireless system you can buy just got even better, thanks to this tasty discount over at Guitar Center. Wander up to 130 feet away from your pedalboard and enjoy crystal-clear 24-bit audio from this top-notch guitar accessory.View Deal
Prime Day quick links
- Amazon US | All of today’s Amazon Prime Day deals
- Amazon guitar deals | Shop all of their guitar deals
- Guitar Center | Check out the HUGE Guitar-a-thon sale
- Sweetwater | Shop their huge Prime-Time deals event
- Musician's Friend | It's Rocktober! Save up to 25% on guitar gear
- Sam Ash | Take a trip to the Sam Ash outlet
- Zzounds | View all the special offers on guitar gear