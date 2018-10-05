Jake E. Lee's Red Dragon Cartel Share Lyric Video for New Song, "Crooked Man"

Red Dragon Cartel, the band led by former Ozzy Osbourne and Badlands guitarist Jake E. Lee, have shared the lyric video for a new song, "Crooked Man." The track will appear on their upcoming sophomore album, Patina, out November 9 via Frontiers Music srl.

As previously reported, Patina was recorded at Obscenic Arts, bassist Anthony Esposito's studio in Dillsburg, Pennsylvania, and mixed by producer Max Norman (Ozzy Osbourne, Megadeth, Loudness). Red Dragon Cartel is rounded out by singer Darren James Smith and drummer Phil Varone.

You can check out the cover art and track list for Patina below, and pre-order the album here.

Patina tracklist:

01. Speedbag

02. Havana

03. Crooked Man

04. The Luxury Of Breathing

05. Bitter

06. Chasing Ghosts

07. A Painted Heart

08. Punchclown (bonus track)

09. My Beautiful Mess

10. Ink & Water