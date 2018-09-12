Lacuna Coil Share Live Performance Clip of “Blood, Tears, Dust”

Lacuna Coil will release The 119 Show—Live in London on November 9. The package captures the band live at the O2 Forum Kentish Town in London on January 19, 2018, a performance staged in celebration of the 20th anniversary of the recording of the band’s debut, In a Reverie.
A live clip of the song "Blood, Tears, Dust," taken from The 119 Show—Live in London, can be seen above.
Commented Lacuna Coil in a press release: "What took place at the O2 Forum Kentish Town in London on the 19th of January 2018 was pure magic. It was definitely a once-in-a-lifetime experience for us as a band and as people. The work involved, the pre-performance tension, the intensity on stage, the energy between us and the audience—all of this was beyond anything we've ever done before. This event was not just a show, it was a birthday party, an anniversary celebration and most importantly a huge THANK YOU to everyone who travelled side by side with us for the last twenty years. And now, with the release of The 119 Show—Live in London, we can also share the magic with those fans who weren't able to party with us in January."
The full track list for The 119 Show—Live in London is:
01. A Current Obsession
02. 1.19
03. My Wings
04. End Of Time
05. Blood, Tears, Dust
06. Swamped
07. The Army Inside
08. Veins Of Glass
09. One Cold Day
10. The House Of Shame
11. When A Dead Man Walks
12. Tight Rope
13. Soul Into Hades
14. Hyperfast
15. I Like It
16. Heaven's A Lie
17. Senzafine
18. Closer
19. Comalies
20. Our Truth
21. Falling
22. Wide Awake
23. I Forgive (But I Won't Forget Your Name)
24. Enjoy The Silence
25. Nothing Stands In Our Way