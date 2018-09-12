Lacuna Coil Share Live Performance Clip of “Blood, Tears, Dust”

Lacuna Coil will release The 119 Show—Live in London on November 9. The package captures the band live at the O2 Forum Kentish Town in London on January 19, 2018, a performance staged in celebration of the 20th anniversary of the recording of the band’s debut, In a Reverie.

A live clip of the song "Blood, Tears, Dust," taken from The 119 Show—Live in London, can be seen above.

Commented Lacuna Coil in a press release: "What took place at the O2 Forum Kentish Town in London on the 19th of January 2018 was pure magic. It was definitely a once-in-a-lifetime experience for us as a band and as people. The work involved, the pre-performance tension, the intensity on stage, the energy between us and the audience—all of this was beyond anything we've ever done before. This event was not just a show, it was a birthday party, an anniversary celebration and most importantly a huge THANK YOU to everyone who travelled side by side with us for the last twenty years. And now, with the release of The 119 Show—Live in London, we can also share the magic with those fans who weren't able to party with us in January."

The full track list for The 119 Show—Live in London is:

01. A Current Obsession

02. 1.19

03. My Wings

04. End Of Time

05. Blood, Tears, Dust

06. Swamped

07. The Army Inside

08. Veins Of Glass

09. One Cold Day

10. The House Of Shame

11. When A Dead Man Walks

12. Tight Rope

13. Soul Into Hades

14. Hyperfast

15. I Like It

16. Heaven's A Lie

17. Senzafine

18. Closer

19. Comalies

20. Our Truth

21. Falling

22. Wide Awake

23. I Forgive (But I Won't Forget Your Name)

24. Enjoy The Silence

25. Nothing Stands In Our Way