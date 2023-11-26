The Line 6 HX Stomp was an absolute game-changer for me – and now it’s available for up to $100 off in my favorite early Cyber Monday deal so far

Last year, I took my pedalboard game to unprecedented personal heights when I finally forked out for a Line 6 HX Stomp. My only issue? I wish I did it sooner. The compact multi-effects has hands down been the best piece of kit I have ever bought, and that’s why this deal from Sweetwater, which is taking up to $100 off its stock of HX Stomps (with some nifty extras to boot) is by far my favorite Cyber Monday guitar deal of the year.

After taking the executive decision to downsize my rig, I found the HX Stomp to be the perfect answer – a faultless all-in-one multi-effects pedal with a power capacity that completely outweighs its humble size. All the effects you could ever dream of, an endless pit of amp and cab models, and some highly intuitive control options headline this little miracle, which now carries my ‘board.

Line 6 HX Stomp: Was $699 , now $649

Possibly the best bit of kit you'll treat your pedalboard too, the HX Stomp is crammed with high quality Line 6 effects, all the amp and cab models you could ever need, and three footswitches that help you navigate the above in a number of different ways. Regular updates means this will just get better with age, and it's small enough to sit at the end of your current rig if all you need is a few extra effects. $50 off with a free gig case, as well as a Worshop bundle, is available from Sweetwater.

Line 6 HX Stomp Stormtrooper White: $699, now $599

Stand out from the crowd with this brilliant, exclusively finished version of one of the most popular multi-effects units on the market. The suite of Helix effects and amp models makes this a worthwhile investment anyway, so $100 off and a free gig case worth $80 really is a no-brainer in my books.

Line 6 HX Stomp XL Silver: Was $749 , now $699

Another exclusive finish has been used for the HX Stomp's larger sibling, which is just as powerful but offers even more footswitches. Some might see those as surplus to requirement, but for others it will be the perfect rig replacement. Also available in standard black, with $50 off and a free gig case.

Line 6 HX Effects: Was $649 , now $599

If you just fancy getting access to Line 6's catalog of Helix effects, this six-footswitch gadget is the ideal gateway pedal. The perfect stage companion thanks to its customizable scribble strip displays and compact size, there's a reason why the Helix is one of the most popular multi-effects out there: it's one of the best. $50 off, and it comes with a free gig case.

As mentioned, Sweetwater has slashed the price tags of its stock of HX Stomps, which can now be snapped up with $100 off its standard RRP as well as some handy extras – a free gig case worth $80 and a Helix effects bundle – that further bump the value.

There’s a Stormtrooper White version that is now just $599 (the cheapest one available), as well standard black and Cosmic Gray alternatives for $649. Each package comes with the carry case, which is perfect for transporting this all-in-one rig replacement between gigs.

HX Stomps aside, Sweetwater has also reduced the price of a handful of other Line 6 products, including the dedicated HX Effects for $599 (if you’re only concerned about effects), as well as an exclusive Silver-finished HX Stomp XL for $699 (if you want some extra footswitches).

Other elements of the sale worth noting include HX Stomp and HX Stomp XL “worship bundles”, which come with $50 off, a free $80 gig case and Worship effects presets ready made. I genuinely can’t rave about the HX Stomp enough, and its regular firmware updates mean this isn't just a one time purchase: it's a long-term investment that will just get better and better. If you’ve ever felt even slightly tempted to take the plunge, now is the best time to bite the bullet and go for it. You will not regret it.