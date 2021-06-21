Mega Prime Day guitar picks deal! Score 100 D’Addario picks from as little as 17 cents each

Amazon Prime Day isn’t always about huge electric guitar and amp discounts. In fact, we’ve always used the event to stock up on accessories and essentials that we’d prefer to pay a little less for wherever possible. Guitar picks definitely fall into that category, so we’re stoked to see killer discounts on D’Addario pick bundles today - this is one Prime Day deal we’ll be taking full advantage of ourselves.

We’d always recommend keeping a healthy stock of picks in hand, particularly as the world opens up and we return to playing gigs and jamming with other people. That’s why this 100 picks mega deal is so great. Choose from multiple gauge and color options and pay as little as $17.09, depending on what you select. We’ve done the maths and it works out at around 17 cents per pick and up to 54% discount. If you’re looking for value this Prime Day, this is it.

100 D'Addario Pearl Celluloid Picks: from $17.09

One of the best value Prime Day deals we've seen so far. Stock up on a massive 100 pick bundle today and, not only will it cost you as little as 15 cents per pick, but you'll also be stocked up for months, or even years! Get them in green, blue or assorted colors, and your choice of light, medium, heavy or extra heavy gauges.View Deal

If you’ve not tried D’Addario picks before and 100 seems excessive, Amazon has also discounted 25 and 10 pick bundles for Prime Day too. Why not test out a few different gauges and see what floats your boat? They’re so cheap that it won’t be a huge waste of cash, plus you might find your forever picks!

10 D'Addario Pearl Celluloid Picks: from $4.49

You'll always need spare picks, and here's your chance to stock up and make a saving at the same time. Available in green or blue and your choice of light, medium, heavy or extra heavy gauges, these picks deliver a comfortable feel and excellent durability.View Deal

25 D'Addario Pearl Celluloid Picks: from $8.87

Load up on 25 quality celluloid guitar picks in red, green, blue, black or assorted colours and in your choice of light, medium, heavy or medium heavy gauges.View Deal