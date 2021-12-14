Mooer expands upgraded X2 pedal lineup with dual-channel digital Preamp Model X2

Mooer Audio has announced the latest addition to its X2 pedal series – the Preamp Model X2.

In a nutshell, the pedalboard-friendly fixture is a dual-channel digital preamp that features 14 savable preset banks, each offering two separate channel settings by way of Channel A (purple) and Channel B (Blue) footswitches.

In total, there are 14 factory-installed presets that aim to cover all guitar amp bases, albeit with slight deviations in name from the originals.

The Blue side offers 65 US TW, US Sonic, UK30, Jazz 120, Regal Tone, Carol and Mr. Smith, while the Purple side serves up Taxidea Taxus, J800, PLX 100, US Gold 100, Eagle FB, Cali Dual and EV5050.

As well as featuring preset-saving abilities, the Mooer Preamp Model X2 also supports third-party Impulse Responses, which can be uploaded to the pedal via USB C.

Image 1 of 5 (Image credit: Mooer) Image 2 of 5 (Image credit: Mooer) Image 3 of 5 (Image credit: Mooer) Image 4 of 5 (Image credit: Mooer) Image 5 of 5 (Image credit: Mooer)

The USB C connection can also be used in tandem with the Mooer Studio audio editing software, which lets users tweak and fine-tune presets before loading them into the pedal.

Pedal-specific controls for the preamp include Gain, Treble, Mid, Bass and Level, as well as a convenient Save button that – you guessed it – saves your settings to one of the preset banks.

It’s the fourth unit to be released under the X2 umbrella, and will join up with the previously unveiled D7 X2 Delay and R7 X2 Reverb pedals, as well as the more recent Groove Loop stereo looper pedal.

The Preamp Model X2 looks to cap off a strong year for the Chinese company, which has spent 2021 releasing the DSP-equipped GTRS Intelligent Guitar and feature-packed 30-watt Hornet modeling amp.

To find out more, head over to Mooer.