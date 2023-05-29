Celebrate Father’s Day with irresistible free gifts and money off Positive Grid’s Spark amps and BIAS software

Positive Grid has put together some absolutely amazing deals for Father’s Day with money off and free gifts when you purchase their brilliant range of Spark amps and powerful BIAS software. Father's Day is on June 18th this year, and these amps and software are the perfect treat for hard-rocking fathers, or just as a gift for guitar players.

Positive Grid’s flagship Spark 40 has got a $30/$40 discount, and you get a free traveler bag when you use the FREEGIFT coupon, a brilliant deal for any kind of guitar player. If you're short on space, then Spark Mini has got a $20/£30 discount and you get a super sweet-looking Crimson Grille completely free. You can also get a pre-order discount of $/£20 on one of the best mini-amps in the Spark GO, which we absolutely loved when we got an exclusive first look at it.

Spark 40: Free travel bag

One of the best desktop amps ever made just got that bit sweeter thanks to a nice $30/$40 discount and the gift of a free traveler bag courtesy of Positive Grid. Packed full of accurate amp models and great effects, this super practice tool is a surefire way to upgrade your guitar playing from the comfort of your desk.

Spark Mini: Free Crimson Grille

We’ve had the Positive Grid Spark Mini sitting on our desk for the last year or so, and it’s rare a day goes by without us playing it. This Father’s Day it’s got a $20/£30 discount and comes with a super cool looking Crimson Grille, totally free. Don’t let the size of this thing fool you either, it’s seriously loud.

Positive Grid BIAS Software: 30% off

With a 30% discount on all BIAS Software, it just got even easier to build your dream guitar rig. Packed full of painstakingly modeled amplifiers, studio-quality effects, and super accurate cab sims, BIAS is a brilliant addition to any guitarist's recording setup, giving you great tone no matter where you go.

RIFF: Get BIAS FX 2 Standard free

This super portable audio interface is designed for guitarists, giving you a fully customizable guitar rig in a portable package. This Father’s Day Positive Grid is giving you BIAS FX 2 Standard totally free when you purchase a RIFF, with 12 quality amp models and over 30 effects to help you build the rig of your dreams.

Here at Guitar World, we’ve been converts of Positive Grid’s brilliant practice amps for some time, and as we type this we’ve got both the Spark Mini and Spark GO sitting on our desktop. Spark Mini is a deceptively loud amp and incredibly useful practice tool, as evidenced by our review where we gave it four and a half stars out of five .

There’s also a deal on the Positive Grid Spark Control footswitch, which we gave four stars out of five in our review . This Father’s Day it’s got $10/£20 off the regular price , giving you hands-free control of your Positive Grid Spark 40 desktop amp for much less. These deals are only available until June 18th, so make sure you act fast to get in on the action.

