Positive Grid gets in on the Prime Day deals bonanza with $40 off the smart Spark amp

They say behind every good guitar player is a good guitar amp, right? Well, if you’re on the lookout for a compact desktop guitar amp capable of keeping up with all your electric guitar-related needs, they don’t come much better than the Positive Grid Spark, which is currently $40 off over at Positive Grid - and that includes a free gigbag.

Despite the plethora of Prime Day guitar deals that have flooded the internet, you don't want to let this one slip under your radar. At a reduced price of only $259, the Spark comes equipped with Positive Grid’s celebrated BIAS tone engine, which grants access to an array of impressive amp tones, onboard modulation, delay and reverb controls, and a three-band EQ. This is all before you’ve paired it with the Spark smartphone app, which opens up over 10,000 FX presets assembled by expert studio engineers.

Positive Grid Spark: Was $299, now $259 + free bag

Even without the Prime Day discount, the Positive Grid Spark is phenomenal value for money, making $40 off a no-brainer. Featuring over 10,000 seriously impressive amp sounds courtesy of the BIAS tone engine and intelligent Bluetooth connectivity, the Spark is so much more than just a practice amp. Look no further if you're on the hunt for an amp that can take your playing to the next level.View Deal

Still unsure? Check out our five-star Positive Grid Spark review, which failed to find any weaknesses, and which took a deep dive into the features that really set this smart little amp apart from the rest of the flock.

In reality, the Spark is more than just a desktop amp – it’s also a practice device, recording unit and performance companion. Other notable features include Smart Jam, which generates backing tracks based on your own playing, and Auto Chords, which analyses songs via Bluetooth and provides surprisingly accurate chord charts. There's also an added USB port, meaning you can record your personally designed guitar tone directly to your DAW, cutting out the need for any plugin amp simulators.

Heck, Positive Grid has even thrown in a free gig bag, too, meaning you can take this handy little sidepiece wherever you may need it. This amp truly is a game-changer, one we'd recommend at full-price, let alone at a discount. Bagging it for $40 off is a deal that is definitely worth considering.