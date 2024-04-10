One of our favorite practice amps is 10% off and there's free shipping on everything in Positive Grid’s massive guitar month sale

Such is the popularity of the guitar that instead of giving it a day’s worth of celebration every year, they opted to dedicate a whole month to the celebration of our favorite instrument. Not content with missing out on the festivities, Positive Grid has announced a full month of savings on select gear , as well as free shipping on everything throughout International Guitar Month.

Each week different savings will be arriving, so if it’s not your favorite gear’s turn then you can check back later to see if it’s come up on sale. The biggest boon of all is that you’ll get free shipping on absolutely everything for the entire month, even if it’s not on sale. That includes the latest offerings from Positive Grid like the Spark Live and Spark Cab. If you prefer your amplifiers on the smaller side, there’s also a decent 5% discount on the Positive Grid Spark Go , one of the smallest practice amplifiers ever made.

Positive Grid Spark 40: <a href="https://positivegrid.sjv.io/c/221109/1263347/15549?subId1=hawk-custom-tracking&sharedId=hawk&u=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.positivegrid.com%2Fproducts%2Fspark" data-link-merchant="positivegrid.com"" target="_blank" rel="nofollow"> Was $299 , now $269

This week PG is offering an excellent 10% discount on their immensely popular Spark 40 amp, taking the price down by $30 to just $269. The savings don’t end there though. Just add the Spark Traveler Bag to your basket and you’ll get it absolutely free, giving you a further saving of $60. If that’s not enough to tempt you, then free shipping should get you over the line. You’ll just need to use the code GUITAR at checkout.

The Positive Grid Spark 40 completely changed the practice and desktop amp game when it first came out. Since then it’s been the springboard upon which Positive Grid has become a household name for guitar players. By combining the traditional guitar amp with modeling capabilities via a dedicated smartphone app, it suddenly got a whole lot easier for guitarists to practice with great tone and ease of use.

We love that it’s so easy to get playing via the Spark 40, which is rechargeable via USB. We pair ours with a wireless guitar system , which gives us a completely portable practice rig that’s playable anywhere. Removing any barriers to practice is always a good thing in our book, and that’s the real strength of the Spark 40.

The tones are fantastic quality too, and it’s surprisingly loud for a relatively small guitar amp. No matter what your preferred sound or style is, you’ll find a preset that will work for you on the Spark app. There’s also a huge array of user-generated tones on the Spark ToneCloud that give you pretty much any tone you can think of, whether you prefer Dave Gilmour or Dimebag Darrell.