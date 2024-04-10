One of our favorite practice amps is 10% off and there's free shipping on everything in Positive Grid’s massive guitar month sale

Such is the popularity of the guitar that instead of giving it a day’s worth of celebration every year, they opted to dedicate a whole month to the celebration of our favorite instrument. Not content with missing out on the festivities, Positive Grid has announced a full month of savings on select gear, as well as free shipping on everything throughout International Guitar Month.
Each week different savings will be arriving, so if it’s not your favorite gear’s turn then you can check back later to see if it’s come up on sale. The biggest boon of all is that you’ll get free shipping on absolutely everything for the entire month, even if it’s not on sale. That includes the latest offerings from Positive Grid like the Spark Live and Spark Cab. If you prefer your amplifiers on the smaller side, there’s also a decent 5% discount on the Positive Grid Spark Go, one of the smallest practice amplifiers ever made.
Positive Grid Spark 40: <a href="https://positivegrid.sjv.io/c/221109/1263347/15549?subId1=hawk-custom-tracking&sharedId=hawk&u=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.positivegrid.com%2Fproducts%2Fspark" data-link-merchant="positivegrid.com"" target="_blank" rel="nofollow">
Was $299, now $269
This week PG is offering an excellent 10% discount on their immensely popular Spark 40 amp, taking the price down by $30 to just $269. The savings don’t end there though. Just add the Spark Traveler Bag to your basket and you’ll get it absolutely free, giving you a further saving of $60. If that’s not enough to tempt you, then free shipping should get you over the line. You’ll just need to use the code GUITAR at checkout.