One of our favorite practice amps is 10% off and there's free shipping on everything in Positive Grid’s massive guitar month sale

By Matt McCracken
published

Get your hands on some of the world’s most popular smart and desktop amps for less over at Positive Grid

A Positive Grid Spark smart amp on a red and white background
(Image credit: Positive Grid)

Such is the popularity of the guitar that instead of giving it a day’s worth of celebration every year, they opted to dedicate a whole month to the celebration of our favorite instrument. Not content with missing out on the festivities, Positive Grid has announced a full month of savings on select gear, as well as free shipping on everything throughout International Guitar Month.

Each week different savings will be arriving, so if it’s not your favorite gear’s turn then you can check back later to see if it’s come up on sale. The biggest boon of all is that you’ll get free shipping on absolutely everything for the entire month, even if it’s not on sale. That includes the latest offerings from Positive Grid like the Spark Live and Spark Cab. If you prefer your amplifiers on the smaller side, there’s also a decent 5% discount on the Positive Grid Spark Go, one of the smallest practice amplifiers ever made. 

Positive Grid Spark 40: Was $299, now $269 This week PG is offering an excellent 10% discount on their immensely popular Spark 40 amp, taking the price down by $30 to just $269. The savings don’t end there though. Just add the Spark Traveler Bag to your basket and you’ll get it absolutely free, giving you a further saving of $60. If that’s not enough to tempt you, then free shipping should get you over the line. You’ll just need to use the code GUITAR

Positive Grid Spark 40: <a href="https://positivegrid.sjv.io/c/221109/1263347/15549?subId1=hawk-custom-tracking&sharedId=hawk&u=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.positivegrid.com%2Fproducts%2Fspark" data-link-merchant="positivegrid.com"" target="_blank" rel="nofollow">Was $299, now $269
This week PG is offering an excellent 10% discount on their immensely popular Spark 40 amp, taking the price down by $30 to just $269. The savings don’t end there though. Just add the Spark Traveler Bag to your basket and you’ll get it absolutely free, giving you a further saving of $60. If that’s not enough to tempt you, then free shipping should get you over the line. You’ll just need to use the code GUITAR at checkout.

View Deal

Thank you for reading 5 articles this month**

Join now for unlimited access

US pricing $3.99 per month or $39.00 per year

UK pricing £2.99 per month or £29.00 per year 

Europe pricing €3.49 per month or €34.00 per year

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Prices from £2.99/$3.99/€3.49

Matt McCracken
Matt McCracken
Junior Deals Writer

Matt is a Junior Deals Writer at Guitar World and has been playing guitar as his main instrument for well over 20 years. He also plays drums, bass, and keys – producing out of his home studio in Manchester, UK. He has previously worked for Dawsons Music, Northwest Guitars, and freelanced for various magazines and blogs, writing reviews, how-to's, and features. When he's not downloading the latest VSTs or justifying yet another guitar pedal purchase, you'll find him making a racket with Northern noise hounds JACKALS.