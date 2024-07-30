“Spark 2 is like taking Madison Square Garden wherever you go”: Positive Grid is launching its groundbreaking Spark 2 desktop amp with a live premiere event featuring Nuno Bettencourt and Periphery's Jake Bowen
Now, the company is teaming up with Guitar World's own Paul Riario for a star-studded live premiere eventthat will feature an impressive lineup of electric guitar greats – Carl Wockner, Periphery's Jake Bowen, and the star of the show, Nuno Bettencourt.
“I've used a ton of practice amps while touring the world for over 38 years and it was always just a technical, bland exercise,” Bettencourt says of the Spark 2. “Spark 2 is like taking Madison Square Garden wherever you go – epic and versatile.”
One of the perks of working at Guitar World is that we often get to try gear early ourselves. In that vein, Guitar World Deals Writer Matt McCracken has already put the Spark 2 through its paces, and had this to say in his four-and-a-half star review of the amp.
“The original Spark is the definition of a modern classic amplifier, and Spark 2 is the perfect sequel. Adding more of everything in the best possible way, Positive Grid has knocked it out of the park when it comes to the latest iteration of their Spark amp.
“It is more evolution than revolution, but they’ve delivered everything guitarists have been asking for and more. It’s simply superb.”
Jackson is an Associate Editor at GuitarWorld.com. He’s been writing and editing stories about new gear, technique and guitar-driven music both old and new since 2014, and has also written extensively on the same topics for Guitar Player. Elsewhere, his album reviews and essays have appeared in Louder and Unrecorded. Though open to music of all kinds, his greatest love has always been indie, and everything that falls under its massive umbrella. To that end, you can find him on Twitter crowing about whatever great new guitar band you need to drop everything to hear right now.