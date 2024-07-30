“Spark 2 is like taking Madison Square Garden wherever you go”: Positive Grid is launching its groundbreaking Spark 2 desktop amp with a live premiere event featuring Nuno Bettencourt and Periphery's Jake Bowen

Over the past couple of weeks, the guitar universe has been abuzz about Positive Grid's Spark 2, the second edition of the firm's game-changing modeling amp.

First, Positive Grid confirmed that – nodding to a criticism of its predecessor – the Spark 2 would have a looper, before revealing the full details of the amp the following week.

Now, the company is teaming up with Guitar World's own Paul Riario for a star-studded live premiere event that will feature an impressive lineup of electric guitar greats – Carl Wockner, Periphery's Jake Bowen, and the star of the show, Nuno Bettencourt.

“I've used a ton of practice amps while touring the world for over 38 years and it was always just a technical, bland exercise,” Bettencourt says of the Spark 2. “Spark 2 is like taking Madison Square Garden wherever you go – epic and versatile.”

The premiere is set to take place this Thursday, August 1, at 11 a.m. EST/8 a.m. PST, and will be featured on Guitar World's YouTube channel, and on Facebook and Instagram.

Spark 2 - Walkthrough - YouTube Watch On

One of the perks of working at Guitar World is that we often get to try gear early ourselves. In that vein, Guitar World Deals Writer Matt McCracken has already put the Spark 2 through its paces, and had this to say in his four-and-a-half star review of the amp.

“The original Spark is the definition of a modern classic amplifier, and Spark 2 is the perfect sequel. Adding more of everything in the best possible way, Positive Grid has knocked it out of the park when it comes to the latest iteration of their Spark amp.

“It is more evolution than revolution, but they’ve delivered everything guitarists have been asking for and more. It’s simply superb.”

For more info and further updates, visit Positive Grid.