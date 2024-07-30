“Spark 2 is like taking Madison Square Garden wherever you go”: Positive Grid is launching its groundbreaking Spark 2 desktop amp with a live premiere event featuring Nuno Bettencourt and Periphery's Jake Bowen

Hosted by Guitar World's own Paul Riario, the star-studded event will give viewers an early look and listen to the already-lauded amp

(from left) Carl Wockner, Jake Bowen, Nuno Bettencourt, and Paul Riario
(Image credit: Positive Grid)

Over the past couple of weeks, the guitar universe has been abuzz about Positive Grid's Spark 2, the second edition of the firm's game-changing modeling amp.

First, Positive Grid confirmed that – nodding to a criticism of its predecessor – the Spark 2 would have a looper, before revealing the full details of the amp the following week.

Jackson Maxwell
Jackson Maxwell

Jackson is an Associate Editor at GuitarWorld.com. He’s been writing and editing stories about new gear, technique and guitar-driven music both old and new since 2014, and has also written extensively on the same topics for Guitar Player. Elsewhere, his album reviews and essays have appeared in Louder and Unrecorded. Though open to music of all kinds, his greatest love has always been indie, and everything that falls under its massive umbrella. To that end, you can find him on Twitter crowing about whatever great new guitar band you need to drop everything to hear right now.