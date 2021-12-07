Positive Grid's Spark amp is an ideal last-minute Christmas gift idea for guitar players - save up to $160 on bundles

If you're yet to work out exactly what you're going to buy the guitar player in your life this Christmas, time is running out. But with less than three weeks to go, Positive Grid may just have saved your bacon, with some of the biggest discounts ever on the Spark and Spark Pearl practice amps, plus bundles.

There are three main offers to choose from – first, up to $140 off a Spark or Spark Pearl amp with a free Spark Traveller padded carrying bag and free shipping. Alternatively, you can put together your own Spark or Spark Pearl bundle with the Spark Hendrix add-on pack, and your choice of Sennheiser headphones or in-ear monitors, themselves undergoing a chunky discount from Positive Grid too!

Positive Grid Spark + bag: $359 Positive Grid Spark + bag: $359 , now $249

With thousands of tones on tap, wireless Bluetooth and fast USB connectivity, plus intelligent functions such as Smart Jam and Auto Chords, it’s no wonder the Spark is the best-selling practice amp on the planet. This offer delivers big savings, plus you get a free padded gig bag (usually $60) and free shipping.

save $140 Positive Grid Spark Pearl + bag: save $140

The Spark Pearl the same game-changing functionality as the standard Spark, but to celebrate Positive Grid’s 10th anniversary it's been given a white tolex make-over. With this deal you’ll also get the same Spark Traveller gig bag (normally $60) and free shipping.

Positive Grid Spark bundles: up to 40% off Positive Grid Spark bundles: up to 40% off

Positive Grid’s Spark bundle deals, allows you to add some extras to your Spark or Spark Pearl for an even greater saving – up to 40%. You’ll receive the Spark Traveller gig bag for free, plus you can add the Spark Hendrix pack and either Sennheiser HD200 Pro headphones, or Sennheiser IE40 Pro in-ear monitors.

The Positive Grid Spark is equipped with 33 amp models and 43 FX ranging from utilities such as noise gates and EQ through overdrives, modulation, delay and reverb. What's more, you have access to thousands of preset tones via the Spark smart app.

There's Bluetooth and USB on board, so jamming to your favourite music, hooking up wirelessly to the Spark app or connecting to your computer for recording is made easy.

But some of the most incredible functions lie in the Sparks intelligent feature. Smart Jam learns your playing style and automatically generates authentic bass and drum backing tracks for you to play over the top of.

Meanwhile the Auto Chords feature works with the Spark app to analyse any song you care to play through it, at which point it'll figure out the chords for you, allowing you to sit in with your favourite recordings with ease.

Take a look at our 5-star Positive Grid Spark review for an even deeper dive.