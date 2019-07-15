Prime Day 2019: Save A Massive 30% On 106 D'Angelico Electric And Acoustic Guitars

Prime Day 2019: Amazon's 48-hour deals event is already proving to be a smash for guitarists, but we think this could be the best one yet. Amazon is offering a huge 30 percent off 106 D'Angelico electric and acoustic guitar models.

Our highlights from this mind-boggling sale include a selection of popular solidbodies – the Ludlow, Bedford and Atlantic – plus their DC semi-hollows and EXL hollowbodies which come highly recommended. To top it off, we've spied Premier acoustics and even the odd hollowbody bass.

Don't fret if you can't see the discount straight away. Once you've selected the model(s) you want, add them to your shopping basket, proceed to the checkout and the 30% discount will magically appear if you're a Prime Member.

We've singled out a few of our favorites below.

Save 30% off 106 D'Angelico electric and acoustic guitars

Could this be the best Amazon Prime Day deal this year? Get massive discounts off a colossal range of electric, acoustic and bass guitars now!

D'Angelico Deluxe DC Semi-Hollow Electric Guitar. Save 30%!

Just look at it! This Matte Royal Blue beauty boasts custom Seymour Duncan humbuckers, comprehensive switching options and, best of all, 30% off. And there's even a cheeky $43 off coupon for further discounting fun.

D'Angelico Premier Bowery acoustic/electric. Now only $492

If you're on the lookout for a classy acoustic, this is the Prime Day deal for you: D'Angelico's Bowery boasts a gorgeous koa top and preamp and pickup system with built-in tuner. Plus you can get 30% off right now.

D'Angelico Premier Bedford electric guitar. 30% off

The Bedford is one of the quirkier offerings in the D'Angelico catalogue, and it also offers some intriguing design choices, with a Duncan Designed stacked single coil and humbucker combo, six-point tremolo and slim, unfinished maple neck. You'll get 30% off now, plus an additional $15.05 with a handy coupon.