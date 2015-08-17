Rage Against the Machine Announce 'Live at Finsbury Park' DVD

Rage Against the Machine have announced a new live DVD, Live at Finsbury Park.
The film, which documents the band's free 2010 concert at London's Finsbury Park, will be released October 16 via Eagle Rock Entertainment.
It will be available on DVD, Blu-Ray and digital formats. Check out the track list below.
Live at Finsbury Park Track List:
- 01. Testify
- 02. Bombtrack
- 03. People of the Sun
- 04. Know Your Enemy
- 05. Bulls on Parade
- 06. Township Rebellion
- 07. Bullet in the Head
- 08. White Riot
- 09. Guerrilla Radio
- 10. Sleep Now in the Fire
- 11. Freedom
- 12. Killing In the Name