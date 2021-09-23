Trending

Rush’s Geddy Lee will release an “epic-length” memoir in 2022

By

Set for release next autumn via HarperCollins, the book began as a way for Lee to channel the grief he felt after the death of his Rush bandmate, Neil Peart

Geddy Lee performs with Rush at the Sleep Train Pavilion in Concord, California
(Image credit: Tim Mosenfelder/Corbis/Getty Images)

Aside from giving bass guitar lessons to Primus's Les Claypool and collaborating on a secret project with Barenaked Ladies' Ed Robertson, Rush bassist Geddy Lee, it turns out, has been working on a memoir lately.

Set for release next autumn via HarperCollins, the project began as a way for Lee to channel the grief he felt after the death of his Rush bandmate, Neil Peart, from brain cancer last January.

“My friend and collaborator on the Big Beautiful Book Of Bass, Daniel Richler, saw how I was struggling in the aftermath of Neil’s passing, and tried coaxing me out of my blues with some funny tales from his youth, daring me to share my own in return,” Lee wrote on Instagram earlier this week. “So I did – reluctantly at first, but then remembering, oh yeah, I like wrestling with words. And soon my baby-step stories were becoming grownup chapters. 

"Being the nuclear obsessive that I am, I'd write and re-write them, reassessing perspectives in the narrative not just by scouring my memory banks but my diaries and piles of photo albums too – In a voice that sounded, well, just like me, a presentable, epic-length account of my life on and off the stage was taking shape: my childhood, my family, the story of my parents' survival, my travels and all sorts of nonsense I've spent too much time obsessing over.”

A post shared by Geddy Lee (@geddyimages)

A photo posted by on

In addition to the memoir and his project with Ed Robertson, there also exists the ongoing possibility of a future collaboration featuring Lee and his other Rush comrade, electric guitar legend Alex Lifeson.

"We’re both eager to get back together and kind of get back into that thing that we’ve done since we were 14 years old that we love to do," Lifeson told Make Weird Music in February. "And we work really, really well together, so we’ll see what happens with that.”

More recently, Lifeson clarified that, should he create and release any new music with Lee, it would not be under the Rush name.

“Rush ended in 2015," Lifeson told Eddie Trunk on SiriusXM in July. "There’s no way Rush will ever exist again because Neil’s not here to be a part of it.”

Jackson Maxwell
Jackson Maxwell

Jackson is an Associate Editor at guitarworld.com. He’s been writing and editing stories about new gear, technique and guitar-driven music both old and new since 2014, and has also written extensively on the same topics for Guitar Player. Elsewhere, his album reviews and essays have appeared in Louder and Unrecorded. Though open to music of all kinds, his greatest love has always been indie, and everything that falls under its massive umbrella. To that end, you can find him on Twitter crowing about whatever great new guitar band you need to drop everything to hear right now.