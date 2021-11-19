Save a massive $130 off the Fender Player Telecaster in Musician’s Friend’s early-Black Friday sale

The Fender Telecaster is an icon. As the first mass-produced solid-body electric guitar, the Telecaster has appeared on countless records since the late ‘40s - and its tone has helped shape the fabric of modern guitar music. So, you’d be forgiven for thinking that getting hold of a great Telecaster on a budget would be out of the question - but with Musician’s Friend knocking a huge $130 off this Limited Edition Plus Top Fender Player Telecaster , a great Tele is within easy reach.

The Musician’s Friend Black Friday deals are well underway, and as a result you can save some serious cash on anything from acoustic guitars , electric guitars , combo amps and distortion pedals . There’s no excuse not to get creative this holiday season.

This limited edition Player Telecaster delivers everything you’d expect from a Tele, but with a twist in the form of a stunning flame maple veneer. Loaded with Player Series pickups, this Tele brings all the bite and signature ‘twang’ that you know and love, but with a crisp, articulate versatility that makes the Player Series such a firm favorite. Along with a modern C-shape maple neck, this Player Telecaster is one you won’t want to miss. Now with $130 off at Musician’s Friend.

Fender’s Player Series has set a formidable benchmark for mid-range electric guitars, and for the money, there aren’t many guitars that can boast the same level of quality, playability and wide-ranging popularity. One of the Player Tele’s most enticing features - besides the pickups - is the super comfortable 9.5” fingerboard radius. This enables you to bend strings without fear of choking out, while still maintaining the soft rounded edges of the original Tele.

This Player Telecaster is a Plus Top model, so the introduction of a flame maple veneer visually takes this guitar to another level. Finished in a spectacular Blue Burst which is exclusive to Musician’s Friend, we think this is one of the best Fender Telecasters available right now.