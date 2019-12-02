Save up to 18% on guitar gear at Musician’s Friend, Guitar Center and ProAudioStar with these essential Cyber Monday codes

Black Friday may be over, but that doesn't mean the bargains have to be. This is Cyber Weekend, meaning there are still plenty of great opportunities to get your hands on cut-price guitar gear.

Regardless of whether the electric guitar, amp or pedal of your desire is on offer, right now you can get great discounts with some killer coupon codes from a host a big name retailers.

Musician’s Friend, Guitar Center and ProAudioStar are all offering coupon codes that give you up to 18% off your order - and that includes a huge range of gear.

Need some inspiration on what to buy? Check out our constantly updated guide to the best Cyber Weekend guitar deals.

Cyber Weekend deals from around the web

Save up to 15% off orders at Musician’s Friend

There’s a sweet deal to be had on over 20,000 products at Musician’s Friend: spend $49+ to get 10% off your order, or $99+ to receive 15% off. Simply use the code CYBERWEEK19 at the checkout!View Deal

18% off guitars, amps, pedals and more at ProAudioStar

You can save 18% off any new guitar gear with the code CM18, and 5% off already-discounted gear using the code CM5. Be aware that these codes won’t work on everything, but it’s definitely worth a go at the checkout.View Deal

15% off a huge range of gear at Guitar Center

Cyber Weekend deals don’t get much better than this: simply enter the code CYBER15 at the checkout, and you’ll get 15% off all the guitars, amps and pedals your heart desires!View Deal

