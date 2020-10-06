Save up to $800 on a MacBook Pro with Best Buy's epic pre-Prime Day deals

Few laptops consistently take the crown like the MacBook Pro when it comes to recording or running virtual amp and effect plugins. Apple’s flagship laptop is a perennial go-to for its unflappable power, speed, performance and hassle-free operation. But as is often the case with Apple products, these features don't come cheap.

With Prime Day guitar deals still officially a week away, we're scouring the web to bring you the best early offers on music-making and related gear, and as the centerpiece of your studio, we think these early deals from Best Buy are going to be hard to beat.

Kicking off with a discount of $300, Best Buy is offering a 2020 Macbook Pro 13-inch model with 8GB RAM, for just $1,599.99 (usually $1,899.99).

But, as experienced MacBook Pro purchasers will tell you, there are always additional savings to be made by going for a higher-spec'd model from the previous year. Thankfully, Best Buy has chopped a huge slice from its 2019 MacBook Pros too: $700 off the 15.4-inch model (16GB RAM, 512GB SSD storage) and $800 off the 15.4-inch, 32GB model with a 1TB SSD hard drive. Both models also features a speedy i9 processor.

MacBook Pro 13-inch (8GB, 512GB): $1,899 , now $1,599

This 13-inch MacBook Pro is the perfect accompaniment to your main studio computer for when you need to go mobile. It's equipped with the latest 8th-gen i5 processor, 8GB RAM, 512GB of speedy SSD storage, Retina display and Apple's Touch Bar for additional control. Bag yourself a mobile music-making bargain! View Deal

MacBook Pro 15.4-inch (16GB, 512GB): $2,799 , now $2,099

If you're after a bigger screen then the 15.4-inch MacBook Pro will give you more space for multiple panels within your DAW. This model also comes with an i9 processor, a very respectable 16GB of RAM and 512TB of storage to keep your projects moving. The rock-solid spec means that you'll have no problem using this laptop for location recording or live performances. Bag it for $700 off the regular price today.

View Deal

MacBook Pro 15.4-inch (32GB, 1TB): $3,499 , now $2,699

Looking for a machine to use as the centerpiece of your studio as well as a grab-and-go performance/recording tool? This is the one. With an i9 processor, huge 32GB of RAM and super-quick 1TB SSD storage you can count on this MacBook Pro's robust power and performance in any environment. With $800 off it's a steal! View Deal

All three of these laptops will handle recording in a DAW along with plenty of processing for amp modelling, studio effects and software instruments to help you get your songs recorded without headaches.

If you’re waiting for next week’s Prime Day deals before you buy, we’d recommend pulling the trigger now, as these discounts only apply to in-stock items.