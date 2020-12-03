Signed John Petrucci and Thurston Moore guitars headline massive COVID-19 charity auction

‘Tis the season, apparently, for guitar auctions. And this latest one is a doozy.

The National Independent Talent Organization (NITO) is hosting a Guitar and Stringed Instruments Auction featuring, among other items: a Candy Apple Red Joe Satriani signed Ibanez JS240; Mark Knopfler’s 1964 Teisco TG-64; a John Petrucci signed Ernie Ball Music Man JP Majesty Monarchy 6; a signed Thurston Moore Fender electric and more.

NITO is comprised of over 1,000 independent talent agencies, management firms, associate artists and live touring entities fighting for crucial pandemic relief in Congress.

Mark Knopfler’s 1964 Teisco TG-64 (Image credit: Charity Buzz)

The nonprofit partnered with the auction site Charitybuzz for the Guitar and Stringed Instruments Auction, which launches today, December 3, and concludes Sunday, December 13. It’s open to the public and will help raise crucial funds for NITO's continued efforts to ensure that the live touring industry has a united voice both in Washington D.C. and in a rapidly changing economy.

In addition to the above artists, other participants include Steve Vai, George Benson, Leon Bridges, David Bromberg, Mike Doughty, Fall Out Boy, Steve Forbert, Tom Higgenson / Plain White T's, Jack Johnson, Will Kimbrough, Sonny Landreth, Tommy Lee, Nick Lowe, Steve Martin, J Mascis, John Mellencamp, Pat Metheny, Jim Miller, Graham Nash, Tim O'Brien, OK Go, Bonnie Raitt, Nathaniel Rateliff, Bill Reynolds, Chris Smither, Los Straitjackets, Lars Ulrich, Kurt Vile, the War on Drugs and Weezer.

Instruments from all donors listed will be available during the 10-day auction period.

Joe Satriani's signed Ibanez JS240 (Image credit: Charity Buzz)

Said Joe Satriani, "These good people are an essential part of our local and international community. Without them the live music scene will collapse. The current pandemic is mercilessly putting our collective health and livelihoods in great jeopardy. NITO can make our voices heard in Congress and Washington. Please join me in lending your support."

For more information and a full list of auction items, head to Charity Buzz.