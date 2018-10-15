Smashing Pumpkins Share Haunted-House-Themed Video for "Silvery Sometimes (Ghosts)"

Smashing Pumpkins have released the official video for “Silvery Sometimes (Ghosts).” You can watch the haunted house-themed clip, which features a cameo from Sugar Ray singer Mark McGrath, above.

As previously reported Smashing Pumpkins have officially announced a new album, Shiny and Oh So Bright, Vol. 1 / LP: No Past. No Future. No Sun, due out November 18. The record is the band's first in 18 years to feature Billy Corgan alongside original members James Iha and Jimmy Chamberlin. Also part of the lineup is longtime Pumpkins guitarist Jeff Schroeder.

Shiny and Oh So Bright, Vol. 1 / LP: No Past. No Future. No Sun was recorded at Shangri La Studios in Malibu with producer Rick Rubin. The effort boasts eight new tracks, including “Silvery Sometimes (Ghosts)” and “Solara,” the latter of which the Pumpkins have been playing on their recent reunion tour, also titled Shiny and Oh So Bright.