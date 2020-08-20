Steve Lukather teams up with Ringo Starr for new ‘60s-inspired track, Run To Me

With all that leaf-blower vs 7am guitar solo rivalry out of the way, Steve Lukather has shared an upbeat new song, Run To Me, featuring Ringo Starr on drums. The famed electric guitar player, singer and songwriter says the tune is “heavily influenced” by his connection to music from the late ‘60s.

Run To Me was co-written by Lukather and Toto alumni David Paich and Joseph Williams. The song features Luke on guitar and vocals, Starr on drums, Williams on keyboards and background vocals and Huey Lewis & The News’s John Pierce on bass.

“I wanted to release this now because it fits the moment,” Luke said. “A time where we all need a happy song for an unhappy time.

“When I got together with Joseph Williams and David Paich to collaborate on the songwriting, there was pure collective inspiration amongst the three of us to articulate this message of hope directed towards our daughters. Musically, the song is absolutely influenced by my growing up in the ‘60s, inspired by some of my favorite elements of the repertoire that defined that indelible era.

(Image credit: Mascot Label Group)

“And, Ringo, what can I say. It is an honor to have his contribution captured on a song of mine, much less his gracious presence in the video. Over the course of the last decade, we’ve become dear friends traveling the world with one another, and much like Paich and Williams, I am certainly blessed to have these talented, amazing human beings in my life as both band mates and friends. As we all look towards the unknown of this crazy world we are living in, simply my hope is this tune brings a little peace, love and pleasant distraction to these uncertain times.”

You can check out Run To Me and the accompanying video above, complete with a hugely tasteful solo from the session great. And stay tuned for details on Luke’s forthcoming solo album, due in early 2021.

In the meantime, Lukather recently released his latest Ernie Ball Music Man Luke III and Luke III Maple Top models.