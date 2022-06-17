Krist Novoselic, Nile Rodgers, John Paul Jones and Nandi Bushell join lineup for Foo Fighters’ Taylor Hawkins tribute shows

A host of artists have been added to the lineups for Foo Fighters' upcoming Taylor Hawkins tribute shows in LA and London.

Joining Dave Grohl and co for their September 27 show at LA's KIA Forum are Nirvana's Krist Novoselic, Led Zeppelin bassist John Paul Jones, Heart guitarist Nancy Wilson and Queens of the Stone Age/Chris Cornell collaborator Alain Johannes.

The night will also see appearances from Greg Kurstin, LeAnn Rimes – who performed on 2019's Get the Money, from a side project of Hawkins named Taylor Hawkins & the Coattail Riders – and popstar P!nk.

(Image credit: Foo Fighters)

Meanwhile, the band's September 3 show at London's Wembley Stadium also sees Krist Novoselic, John Paul Jones and Alain Johannes added to the bill, in addition to Nile Rodgers, social media star Nandi Bushell, Medicine at Midnight producer Greg Kurstin and comedian Chris Rock.

Foo Fighters announced the first wave of artists for both shows earlier this week, adding Brian May, Rush's Geddy Lee and Alex Lifeson, Wolfgang Van Halen, Josh Homme, Stewart Copeland, Chris Chaney, Omar Hakim, Mark Ronson, Hawkins side band Chevy Metal and more.

Chad Smith, Miley Cyrus, Joan Jett, Brad Wilk, Gene Simmons, Nikki Sixx and Alanis Morissette will make appearances at the LA show, while Liam Gallagher, Chrissie Hynde, Supergrass and more will guest at Wembley.

“As one of the most respected and beloved figures in modern music, Taylor's monolithic talent and magnetic personality endeared him to millions of fans, peers, friends and fellow musical legends the world over,” the band said in a statement earlier this month.

The Taylor Hawkins Tribute Concerts will unite several of those artists, the Hawkins family and of course his Foo Fighters brothers in celebration of Taylor's memory and his legacy as a global rock icon Foo Fighters

“Millions mourned his untimely passing on March 25, with passionate and sincere tributes coming from fans as well as musicians Taylor idolized.

“The Taylor Hawkins Tribute Concerts will unite several of those artists, the Hawkins family and of course his Foo Fighters brothers in celebration of Taylor's memory and his legacy as a global rock icon – his bandmates and his inspirations playing the songs that he fell in love with, and the ones he brought to life.”

Tickets for the LA show go on sale at 9AM local time, though judging by the availability of the London show – which also went on sale at 9AM local time – we expect them to sell out quickly. For more information, sign up to Foo Fighters' mailing list (opens in new tab).

Taylor Hawkins died in Bogotá, Colombia at the age of 50, shortly before the band were due to play their set at Festival Estéreo Picnic on Friday, March 25.