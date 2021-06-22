The Ibanez GSRM20 Mikro is a beginner bassist's dream – and it's down to just $179 for Prime Day

Ibanez is revered for its comprehensive catalog of electric guitars and acoustic guitars, which offer supreme build quality, immense tone and ultra-comfortable playability. Now, thanks to this latest Prime Day deal, you can get in on the Ibanez action and bag yourself a GSRM20 Mikro bass for just $179 in three luxurious colorways.

If you’re looking to kickstart your playing journey with a great beginner bass, or if you’re simply in the market for a new four-string workhorse that will serve your recording purposes, the GSRM20 Mikro is as good a place as any to start. Featuring a short 28.6” scale length perfect for smaller hands, the entry-level instrument comes equipped with a PSNDP split-coil middle and PSND bridge pickup, meaning it sounds much bigger than it looks.

Available now at a $77 discount in Walnut Flat, Black and Purple Metallic, this Prime Day deal is worth a look-in if you need to add a reliable bass to your collection.

Ibanez GSRM20 Mikro bass: $257.13 , now $179.99, save $77

Don’t be fooled by the short-scale design, because what the GSRM20 Mikro lacks for in size it makes up for in massive low-end tones. The ergonomics and build make it perfect for younger players looking to begin their bass journey, while those looking for a suitable studio addition capable of a variety of tones will be equally impressed. Available in three classy colorways for ultimate aesthetic and tonal versatility, the Mikro is an excellent no-nonsense four-string workhorse.View Deal

Build-wise, the bass boasts an agathis body, a bolt-on slim maple neck and a jatoba fingerboard, with an Ibanez B-10 bridge ensuring the brand’s uncompromising build and set-up quality.

In fact, we liked it so much we included it in our round-up of the best beginner bass guitars on the market, though don’t be fooled by the title. Yes, the short-scale and streamlined ergonomics make it a great starter instrument, but what it lacks in size it more than makes up for in tone. Those pickups are sure to impress the more tonally inclined individual, and can be tweaked via the guitar's onboard controls to achieve a variety of sounds, from rumbling low-ends to snappy funk slaps.

Looking for more bass bargains and other guitar-related discounts? Well, we've got you covered with our comprehensive roundup of the best Prime Day guitar deals this year.