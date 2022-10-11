These are the 6 best Prime Day sales for guitar players that aren’t on Amazon

So, Amazon just dropped its second Prime Day event of the year (opens in new tab) today. While Amazon is a good place to find mega deals on huge TVs, laptops and headphones, it's not always the best place for guitar players.

So far we've found the odd drool-worthy deal, like money off the Positive Grid Spark amp (opens in new tab) and discounts on Zoom portable recorders (opens in new tab), but honestly Amazon is pretty arid when it comes to mega deals for six-stringers with some spare cash. But that doesn't mean Prime Day is a completely lost cause, as there are plenty of other places to shop and find offers that could rival this year's best Black Friday guitar deals.

We've rounded up the best places to shop below:

Fender shop: Save big on Squier, acoustic and amps

There's currently 120 items on sale at Fender.com, ranging from starter packs and beginner amps, to Classic Vibe and Affinity Series guitars, basses and acoustics. Hell, you can even bag some sweet discounts on cool Fender-branded clothing, including hoodies, jackets and raglans.

Musician's Friend: Up to 25% off for Rocktober

The Musician's Friend Rocktober sale has landed, giving you the whole of this month to save big on guitar gear! You can bag up to 25% off a range of big-name brands including Fender, Martin, Taylor and more.

Sweetwater: Up to 48% off studio gear

Sweetwater's Recording Sale has discounts on everything you might need to rig up a home studio for tracking your guitar. Need an audio interface and studio monitors, or a decent pair of studio headphones? This is the sale for you with up to 48% in discounts. Ends October 19.

Positive Grid: Save up to 40% on BIAS software

If killer guitar VSTs (opens in new tab) are your thing, then you'll love the discounts that Positive Grid is currently delivering. They've slashed prices on loads of their fantastic BIAS software packages, including expansions and signature packs. Don't hang around!

Waves: Mastering plugins down to just $29.99

If we're talking about VSTs and guitar plugins, then we need to talk about Waves and its current sale. Right now, Waves is offering a huge range of its mastering plugins for a tiny $29.99 each. These are some of the industry's most popular plugins for producing, mixing, mastering, and pretty much anything else you can think of. What's more, spend $50 and get one plugin free. Spend $90 for two free plugins and $120 for three free plugins!