These are the best guitar pedal deals from this year's Prime Day

The guitar pedal market is booming right now, with a seemingly endless list of manufacturers both boutique and large-scale all vying to earn a piece of real estate on your pedalboard.

Some of these companies' most creative and innovative stompboxes have had their price tags slashed during this year's Amazon Prime Day, so now's an excellent opportunity for you to expand your collection. For your perusal, we've compiled a list below of our top picks from this year's event.

From overdrives to loopers, delays to multi-effects, one of these bargains is bound to be a superb addition to your 'board.

Laney guitar effects pedals: save 20% at Musician's Friend

The legendary UK amp brand has ventured into pedals in recent years – with spectacular results. Five of its pedals are available with a 20% discount at Musician's Friend: the Black Country Customs Spiral Array Chorus, Monolith Distortion, Secret Path Reverb, Steelpark Boost and Tony Iommi Signature Boost. To get this killer deal from Musician's Friend, simply enter the coupon code rocktober at the checkout.View Deal

IK Multimedia iRig Stomp I/O - $299.99 $249.99

Team the iRig Stomp I/O with your iOS device, and it becomes a handy self-contained multi-effects-style unit for practice with headphones – but also provides the practical means to use AmpliTube on stage or switch effects on the fly. And it's now available with $50 off at Musician's Friend.View Deal

Peterson StroboStomp HD: $139 $111 at Musician's Friend

It's one of the best tuner pedals on the market right now, and you can save an almighty 20% on the asking price for a limited time. Peterson tuners are famed for their accuracy, and the StroboStomp HD's high-definition screen has never made it easier to tune up fast. And that's not to mention the true bypass switching and over 100 onboard 'sweetened tunings'. Enter the coupon code rocktober to save 20% at the Musician's Friend checkout.View Deal

MXR M66S Classic Overdrive pedal $59 $39 at Guitar Center

If you’re looking to add overdrive without changing your fundamental guitar or amp tone, MXR has you covered with this no-nonsense drive pedal – now at an insanely low price.View Deal

Boss ME-80 Multi-Effects Pedal: $299 $249 at Guitar Center

Positively crammed with killer-sounding Boss effects and amp models, the ME-80 is one of the best budget multi-effects pedals you can buy. And now with $50 off at Guitar Center, it could be one of the best FX deals this Prime Day.View Deal

Pigtronix Infinity Looper 2: Get 15% off!

Spend $170 at Musician's Friend and you'll get a pedal with a number of control options and a dual-loop design that allows you to switch between parts during recording or overdubbing. Enter code rocktober at checkout.View Deal

TC Electronic Flashback Mini Delay pedal | $119, now $99

No matter how cramped your pedalboard, you can find room for this teeny delay pedal – and thanks to TC’s TonePrint technology, it can handle just about any delay sound you can think up, too. It's available with $20 off at Sweetwater.View Deal