These dirt cheap Prime Day pedal deals just made it way easier to build a killer budget pedalboard

Guitar pedals, the cause of and solution to all of a guitarist's problems. These fabulous oblong boxes allow your guitar tone to soar to great new heights, but many players fly too close to the sun and end up in financial ruin, with nothing to show for it except for a pile of Tube Screamer clones and an expensive Klon they are scared to stomp on. Well, luckily, companies such as Joyo, Donner, Mooer, and ISET exist, making affordable pedals that allow you to go crazy with effects without breaking the bank, and they're all cheaper than ever for Prime Day with the cheapest option starting at just $22 (opens in new tab).

Now don't get us wrong, we love a premium pedal here at Guitar World. Still, with technology coming on leaps and bounds in recent years, it's becoming easier to pick up a great-sounding pedal at an affordable price, as these epic Prime Day guitar deals prove.

Amazon Prime Day has long been a fantastic time to pick up a bargain, whether you're looking for a cut-price laptop, an epic deal on a new Bluetooth speaker, or indeed a tasty saving on guitar-related gear. Below we've listed a few of our favorite cheap guitar pedals from this year's Prime day offering, but we'd also implore you to take a look for yourself as there are plenty of deals worth snapping up.

Want to just get straight to the savings? Well, click the quick links below to see the full range of pedals on offer. If you'd prefer to see what we believe to be the best deals, then stick around.

Guitar World's budget pedal highlights

(opens in new tab) Donner Triple Looper: was $82.99 now $66.39 (opens in new tab)

A looper (opens in new tab) is one of the most useful practice aids for guitar players. Not only are they excellent tools to help you perfect your timing, but they are also great for budding songwriters - and better yet they are a lot of fun! Right now the Donner Triple Looper is down to only $66.39 at Amazon.

(opens in new tab) Mooer Groove Loop X2: $169 , now $134.40 (opens in new tab)

The Mooer Groove Loop is more than just a looper, it's also a powerful drum machine! Featuring 121 different drum grooves, 14 save slots, and up to 10 minutes of loop time, this pint-sized stompbox is a very valuable practice tool for any guitar player.

(opens in new tab) Mooer Cab X2: Was $169, now $135.20 (opens in new tab)

Looking to experiment with the impulse responses and cabinet simulation, but you don't want to spend a fortune? Well the Mooer Cab X2 is the pedal for you. With 11 factory cabinet simulations, 14 user preset slots and specialized editing software, this is a powerful pedal that is sure to transform your DI'd guitar sound.

(opens in new tab) Mooer Preamp Model X: Was $169, now $135.20 (opens in new tab)

This dual-channel digital preamp pedal is based on Mooer's unique MNRS sampling technology and includes 14 preset slots, 28 amp models, 3 cab sims and is compatible with Mooer's editing software - and better yet it's down to $135.20 this Prime Day.

(opens in new tab) Joyo Atmosphere Reverb: Was $89.99, now $71.99 (opens in new tab)

Reverb (opens in new tab) has long been one of the most costly effects you can add to your pedalboard, but that's now changed with companies such as Joyo who are bringing this spacious effect to the masses at a stellar price. For Prime Day you can bag the Atmosphere Reverb for only $71.99!

(opens in new tab) ISET Analog Flanger: Was $27.98, now $22.38 (opens in new tab)

Van Halen's Unchained, Heart's Barracuda and The Cure's A Forest wouldn't sound the same without a flanger! So if you are looking to recreate the iconic sound of these songs you're going to need one - and the ISET Analog Flanger might just be the cheapest one out there at only $22.38.

