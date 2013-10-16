Video: Ritchie Blackmore-Era Deep Purple Perform "Knocking at Your Back Door" from Live DVD

Check out this newly released video of Deep Purple performing "Knocking at Your Back Door" in Melbourne, Australia, during their lengthy mid-'80s reunion tour.

The clip is from Perfect Strangers Live, the band's new live DVD, which was released this week by Eagle Rock Entertainment.

The DVD represents the only full-length recording of the band from that time (which is sort of bizarre, when you think about it). Although we've already posted the official video of "Perfect Strangers" from this DVD, "Knocking at Your Back Door" has a lot more guitar action to enjoy. Ritchie Blackmore's slide solo starts at 3:48 (Don't worry — there's more Blackmore after the 5:30 mark).

The Mark II version of Deep Purple — Blackmore, Ian Gillan, Roger Glover, Jon Lord and Ian Paice — reunited in 1984 to record a killer of a comeback album, Perfect Strangers, marking the first time the lineup had worked together since 1973. "Knocking at Your Back Door" is one of the many standout tracks from the album.

From Eagle Rock: “Perfect Strangers Live is a stunning concert with the band in incendiary form. The setlist mixes new tracks from Perfect Strangers with favorites from the early '70s, culminating in the "Smoke on the Water" finale. This is one of the finest Deep Purple concerts ever filmed.”

Deep Purple are among the 2014 nominees for the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame.

Perfect Strangers Live Tracklist:

01. Highway Star

02. Nobody’s Home

03. Strange Kind Of Woman

04. A Gypsy’s Kiss

05. Perfect Strangers (Hear it HERE)

06. Under The Gun

07. Knocking At Your Back Door

08. Lazy (including Ian Paice drum solo)

09. Child In Time

10. Difficult To Cure

11. Jon Lord Keyboard Solo

12. Space Truckin’ (with Ritchie Blackmore guitar solo)

13. Black Night (Hear it HERE)

14. Speed King

15. Smoke On The Water