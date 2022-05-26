NAMM 2022: Vola unveils 6-string versions of Quentin Godet, Pierre Danel signature guitars

NAMM 2022: Vola has unveiled two new six-string electric guitars, the OZ QGM J2 and Vasti PDM J2.

The neat-looking axes are the latest evolution of the Vola signature guitars wielded by Quentin Godet and Pierre Danel, the guitarists for the French metal group Kadinja. You can see RJ Ronquillo take them for a spin below.

For starters, both guitars – previously only available in seven-string form – boast a mahogany body and maple top with a bolt-on, "Classic C" profile roasted maple neck that sports a 12” radius rosewood fingerboard adorned with 22 stainless steel frets, and a two-way adjustable truss rod.

Sounds on both guitars, meanwhile, come by way of a Vola Fire Ice humbucker at the bridge, and a pair of Vola VS-I single-coils in the neck and middle positions. It's the control set, however, that makes these guitars stand out the most.

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: Vola Guitars ) Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: Vola Guitars ) Image 1 of 2

With a push button that activates the neck pickup no matter which position the five-way pickup switch happens to be in, plus a three-way mini-toggle – situated in between the individual volume and tone knobs on both instruments – that can be switched between series, parallel, and coil-tapping functionality, there's a lot of tonal versatility at play on these axes.

Hardware, meanwhile – from the bridge to the locking tuners – is Gotoh all the way 'round.

(Image credit: Vola Guitars)

Vola's OZ QGM J2 and Vasti PDM J2 guitars are made in Japan, and available now – in brand-new Root Beer Sparkle gloss and Rose Gold Metallic gloss finishes, respectively – for $1,789. Both guitars come with a Vola Custom series gig bag.

Their release comes a month after the unveiling of Vola's OZ RV TNC model, which notably features a fanned pickup layout.

For more info on the models, visit Vola's website (opens in new tab).