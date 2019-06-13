Volbeat Share New Song and Video, “Last Day Under the Sun”

Volbeat have shared a new song and video, “Last Day Under the Sun,” from their forthcoming album, Rewind, Replay, Rebound. You can check out the new video, directed by Jakob Printzlau, above.

The song’s lyrics, according to Volbeat singer and guitarist Michael Poulsen, were inspired by a book about Johnny Cash: “When I read his book, he went through tough times with alcohol and drugs. He walked into a cave to lay down to die. But he wakes up and feels like he has been given a second chance.”

Rewind, Replay, Rebound will be released August 2 via Republic Records. The album was produced by Jacob Hansen and co-produced by Volbeat guitarist Rob Caggiano and Michael Poulsen. Guests include Clutch vocalist Neil Fallon (“Die to Live”), and Exodus and Slayer guitarist Gary Holt (the solo on “Cheapside Sloggers”).

Said Poulsen about the record, “The whole point for us going into the studio, is because you still have something to prove—not just for the fans, but mostly for yourself. We would not be able to do this record if it wasn’t for the work we have done in the past. No matter how old the band gets or how many records we do, there is always going to be that signature sound.”

Rewind, Replay, Rebound is available for pre-order here.

Rewind, Replay, Rebound track list:

Standard CD/2LP:

1. Last Day Under the Sun

2. Pelvis On Fire

3. Rewind the Exit

4. Die to Live (feat. Neil Fallon)

5. When We Were Kids

6. Sorry Sack of Bones

7. Cloud 9

8. Cheapside Sloggers

9. Maybe I Believe

10. Parasite

11. Leviathan

12. The Awakening of Bonnie Parker

13. The Everlasting

14. 7:24



Deluxe 2CD/Digital

Disc 1:

Disc 2:

1. Under the Influence

2. Immortal But Destructible

3. Die to Live

4. Last Day Under the Sun (Demo)

5. Rewind the Exit (Demo)

6. When We Were Kids (Demo)

7. Maybe I Believe (Demo)

8. Leviathan (Demo)