Watch 10-year-old bass wunderkind Ellen Alaverdyan jam with guitar hero Steve Vai at the House of Blues

Despite having only picked up the bass in April 2020, Ellen Alaverdyan is continuing her ascent to bass guitar stardom largely thanks to the success of her YouTube channel (Ellen currently has more than 100,000 subscribers). But it's not all about stats on social media; earlier this year Ellen was invited to meet guitar legend Steve Vai at his Concord Hut studios, and then, finally, to jam with Vai himself at the House of Blues Las Vegas.

Ellen was called onstage alongside Vai’s regular bassist Philip Bynoe and guitarist Nili Brosh. “This was the most memorable day of my life,” says Ellen. “It was an absolute honor to be on the stage with Steve Vai. Thanks, Steve!”

The video follows a string of popular releases on Ellen's YouTube channel, including a playthrough of Stevie 'Wonder's I Wish, a Zoom chat with Victor Wooten, lessons on groove, and lots more.



The Steve Vai Inviolate tour continues through the US until 03 December. Visit vai.com for upcoming dates