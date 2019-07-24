Watch a Live Performance of “Black Hole Sun” from ‘Soundgarden: Live from the Artists Den’

Soundgarden have shared a performance clip of "Black Hole Sun," from the forthcoming Soundgarden: Live From the Artists Den, due July 26. You can check it out above.

Soundgarden: Live From the Artists Den will be released in a variety of formats on July 26. The limited-edition Super Deluxe box will feature the complete 29-song concert film in 5.1 surround sound and stereo on Blu-ray, and more than 30 minutes of bonus interviews with the band, in addition to four black 180-gram audiophile LPs, 2CDs, a 40-page photo book, four band member lithos and a replica artist all-access pass and ticket stub from the original show.

Additional products scheduled for release include: 4LP 180-gram audiophile black vinyl, limited edition 4LP color vinyl (each disc will feature a unique combination of splattered colors), Blu-ray and 2CD.

Pre-orders for Soundgarden: Live From the Artists Den are available here.