Wolf Alice announce new album Blue Weekend, drop first single The Last Man On Earth

Watch the music video for the dreamy new single now

British Mercury Prize-winning alt-rockers Wolf Alice have announced their third full-length Blue Weekend, kicking off proceedings with dreamy new single, The Last Man On Earth.

Set to arrive June 11 via Dirty Hit/RCA Records, Blue Weekend – produced by Markus Dravs (Arcade Fire, Florence + the Machine) – is the band's first full-length since 2017's Visions of a Life.

The music video for The Last Man On Earth – directed by Jordan Hemingway (Gucci, Raf Simons, Comme Des Garçons) – is available to watch below.

On the meaning behind the new single, bandleader Ellie Rowsell reveals, “It's about the arrogance of humans. I’d just read Kurt Vonnegut’s Cat’s Cradle and I had written the line ‘Peculiar travel suggestions are dancing lessons from god’ in my notes. 

“But then I thought: ‘Uh, your peculiar travel suggestion isn’t a dancing lesson from god, it’s just a travel suggestion! Why does everything need to mean something more?’”

Check out Blue Weekend's tracklisting below:

  1. The Beach
  2. Delicious Things
  3. Lipstick On The Glass
  4. Smile
  5. Safe From Heartbreak (if you never fall in love)
  6. How Can I Make It OK?
  7. Play The Greatest Hits
  8. Feeling Myself
  9. The Last Man On Earth
  10. No Hard Feelings
  11. The Beach II

