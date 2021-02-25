Wolf Alice announce new album Blue Weekend, drop first single The Last Man On Earth

British Mercury Prize-winning alt-rockers Wolf Alice have announced their third full-length Blue Weekend, kicking off proceedings with dreamy new single, The Last Man On Earth.

Set to arrive June 11 via Dirty Hit/RCA Records, Blue Weekend – produced by Markus Dravs (Arcade Fire, Florence + the Machine) – is the band's first full-length since 2017's Visions of a Life.

The music video for The Last Man On Earth – directed by Jordan Hemingway (Gucci, Raf Simons, Comme Des Garçons) – is available to watch below.

On the meaning behind the new single, bandleader Ellie Rowsell reveals, “It's about the arrogance of humans. I’d just read Kurt Vonnegut’s Cat’s Cradle and I had written the line ‘Peculiar travel suggestions are dancing lessons from god’ in my notes.

“But then I thought: ‘Uh, your peculiar travel suggestion isn’t a dancing lesson from god, it’s just a travel suggestion! Why does everything need to mean something more?’”

Check out Blue Weekend's tracklisting below:

The Beach Delicious Things Lipstick On The Glass Smile Safe From Heartbreak (if you never fall in love) How Can I Make It OK? Play The Greatest Hits Feeling Myself The Last Man On Earth No Hard Feelings The Beach II