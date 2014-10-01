Fender Releases Piha'ea Soprano Ukulele

Fender is proud to announce the release of the Piha’ea Soprano Ukulele.

Piha’ea is Hawaiian for playful, and that’s exactly what this soprano-style uke is, and it’ll have players smiling as soon as they strum their first chord on it.

An affordable yet highly playable instrument that doesn’t compromise on tone, it features an all-mahogany body, black neck and body binding, rosewood bridge, Fender headstock with open-gear tuners, and more.

For a limited time, the Piha’ea Soprano model is available in an all-natural finish or a version with a red screen graphic of a beautiful hula girl.

