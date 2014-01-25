Acoustic Nation Report: NAMM Show Day 2

More highlights from my second day at the NAMM Show!

Gorgeously made guitars, accessories and more were plentiful. We stopped in at Martin, Santa Cruz Guitars, Breedlove, Weber and a whole lot more.

Here are some that impressed and we'll share more soon!

Don't forget to follow on Instagram, Facebook, and Twitter to stay in the loop all weekend!

Justin Horenstein is a guitar instructor and musician in the Washington, DC metro area who graduated (cum laude) from the Berklee College of Music in 2006. He plays in Black Clouds, a 3-piece atmospheric/experimental band. Their debut album was recorded by J Robbins (Jawbox, Burning Airlines). Justin’s 18 years of musical experience also includes touring the U.S., a record deal under Sony, starting his own teaching business, recording several albums, and playing club shows with national acts including Circa Survive, The Dillinger Escape Plan, Biffy Clyro, United Nations, Caspian, and more.

More about Justin at 29thCenturyGuitar.com and BlackCloudsDC.bandcamp.com