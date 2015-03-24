The Young Wild's "Not A One" Acoustic Video Premiere

Here’s a great live raw video of the song “Not A One” by The Young Wild.

The band digs in bare bones for some great harmonic accents and a lovely intensity.

Singer and songwriter Bryan B. William shares, "As a band we put so much time and effort into building up the production of our songs. But the original form is always one instrument and one voice. We love all the production tricks and treatments but it can be fun to return to the original form and see how much sound we can't get out of only a few moving parts.”

We couldn’t agree more. This interpretation draws the listener in and its raw energy is inspiring.

Check it out here:

The Young Wild is the creation of singer and songwriter Bryan B. William. From writing songs on the piano William created the modern rock sound that he had always envisioned for the band that he wanted to create.

After forming in late 2014, The band released their debut EP For Now Not Forever and had success with their single "Moment Goes." The band then hit the road with Barcelona and Switchfoot and wrapped up 2014 in the studio writing new material. The Young Wild plan to release a new EP in 2015 and will go on tour across the US.

Official Website: www.theyoungwild.com