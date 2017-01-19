NAMM 2017: Ibanez Introduces Artwood Dreadnought with Thermo Aged Bridge

(Image credit: Ibanez Guitars)

For 2017, Ibanez is introducing a new dreadnought style acoustic to its acclaimed Artwood series. From the company:

The AW360 fulfills the promise of the robust sound Artwood acoustics are famous for, and raises the bar, by using “Thermo Aged” tone wood for the bridge and bridge plate. The results are shimmering highs, tight mids, and a full-bodied low end that takes the Artwood sound to a new level.

With a solid mahogany top, finished in a rustic Weathered Black, combined with mahogany back and sides, the AW360 presents a simple, homespun appearance that compliments its enhanced projection and tone.

Thermo Aged tone wood is created by a special high-temperature drying process commonly known as “torrefaction." The wood becomes lighter, harder and more stable, taking on tonal characteristics associated with prized vintage acoustics.

The Artwood series is the embodiment of the Ibanez “modern approach to tradition.” The pursuit of traditional tone and performance—through cutting edge technology, innovation and design—has given the Artwood series a voice all its own.

Features

Dreadnought Body

Solid mahogany Top

Mahogany back and sides

Thermo Aged bridge and bridge plate

Satin Mahogany neck

Rosewood fretboard

Bone nut and saddle

Chrome Die-cast tuners

Ibanez Advantage Bridge Pins

Finish: Weathered Black (WK)

LIST: $449.99

For more information, visit ibanez.com.

