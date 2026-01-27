“I suspect some music will eventually come out”: Geddy Lee teases the potential of new Rush material
Back in October, Rush announced that Lee, Alex Lifeson and newly added drummer Anika Nilles will be embarking on the Fifty Something reunion tour this summer
Rush’s upcoming reunion tour may be just the tip of the iceberg in terms of what we can expect from the legendary band over the coming months, as bassist/vocalist Geddy Lee has revealed that he’s not ruling out new music once the Fifty Something Tour is behind them.
“My intent, before we got into this celebration of Rush's history, was to put some music together,” Lee tells MusicRadar.
“Now, I assumed I would be doing that on my own, not with Alex [Lifeson, Rush’s guitarist], but when we started jamming, I started seeing the possibility of doing something with Alex – but all of that went on hold now because there's too much work.
“There's too much work to do for this tour to even think about that. But if we manage to survive the tour, and go back to Canada and have a rest, who knows what'll happen, but I suspect some music will eventually come out.”
The band has recruited powerhouse drummer Anika Nilles to fill the shoes of the sorely missed Neil Peart – and, turns out, Lee isn't excluding writing and recording with Nilles for any potential Rush material.
“It would be fun to see what [Anika] can do in a creative situation. Like, that would be fun. But it's all speculation until it isn't, so…” he teases.
Back in October, Lee and Lifeson satiated the appetite of Rush fans worldwide by announcing the Fifty Something Tour – stretching across Canada, the States, and Mexico, and kicking off this summer.
The band revealed that these shows – which, spoiler alert, sold out immediately – will find the newly regrouped Rush playing two sets each night, with each show featuring “a distinct selection of songs" built from “a catalog of 35 songs, including their greatest hits and fan favorites.”
Janelle is a staff writer at GuitarWorld.com. After a long stint in classical music, Janelle discovered the joys of playing guitar in dingy venues at the age of 13 and has never looked back. Janelle has written extensively about the intersection of music and technology, and how this is shaping the future of the music industry. She also had the pleasure of interviewing Dream Wife, K.Flay, Yīn Yīn, and Black Honey, among others. When she's not writing, you'll find her creating layers of delicious audio lasagna with her art-rock/psych-punk band ĠENN.
