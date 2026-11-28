Buddy Guy recalls his first jam with Jimi Hendrix: “Somebody whispered in my ear, ‘That’s Hendrix over there.’ I said, ‘So what?’”
The two legends linked up back in the late ’60s, and there’s grainy evidence of a pretty iconic jam
Buddy Guy and Jimi Hendrix’s relationship is the stuff of legend. The bluesman first encountered the name of his fellow Strat wielder in 1967, when an excited concertgoer approached him and made the comparison.
“He said, ‘You sound like Jimi Hendrix!’ I said, ‘Jimi who?’” Guy told Guitar World in 1983.
When the surprised fan asked the Chicago blues legend, “Don't you know Jimi Hendrix?” he replied, “No, but if he and I play alike, you should ask him if he's heard of me.”
Guy confirmed his earlier story and elaborated on those early recollections of Hendrix in 2016 – specifically, the now-iconic jam in 1968 that emerged on YouTube decades later.
“I didn’t know who he was at all. To be honest, I was trying to chase a lot of hippie chicks back then,” he adds with a laugh.
“That night was no different. Somebody came over and whispered in my ear, ‘That’s Jimi Hendrix over there,’ and I said, ‘So what?’ ’Cause I didn’t know who he was. He had his reel-to-reel with him, and he asked me if he could tape what I was doing.
“Somebody else was taping him at the same time. But I wasn’t paying attention – I was too busy watching these long-haired girls on the other side of him.”
All the latest guitar news, interviews, lessons, reviews, deals and more, direct to your inbox!
In the grainy clip, Guy can be seen playing Stormy Monday while Hendrix watches in awe. However, it wasn’t long before the virtuoso hopped onstage. What followed was a jam for the ages.
Janelle is a staff writer at GuitarWorld.com. After a long stint in classical music, Janelle discovered the joys of playing guitar in dingy venues at the age of 13 and has never looked back. Janelle has written extensively about the intersection of music and technology and how it is shaping the future of the music industry, and has a special interest in shining a spotlight on traditionally underrepresented artists and global guitar sounds. She also had the pleasure of interviewing Melissa Auf der Maur, Yvette Young, Danielle Haim, Fanny, and Karan Katiyar from Bloodywood, among others. When she's not writing, you'll find her creating layers of delicious audio lasagna with her Anglo-Maltese, art-rock band ĠENN.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.