The Vox AC30 is, without a doubt, one of the most revered tube amps of all time. It also weighs just over 70lbs, and needs pushing into pretty loud territory to coax that legendary chime and 'drive out of it.

In 2026, us guitarists have become a lot more open to going direct or into an FRFR cab to solve weight and volume issues, but what if (like many players) you don’t like the idea of menu-diving and programming?

The Victory V4 The Copper is a tube-equipped, AC30-inspired hybrid pedalboard amp, capable of pushing 180, 90 or 45 watts into a traditional speaker cab, or, unpowered into an FRFR or PA system. For Black Friday, it’s had $350 wiped off its price tag at Sweetwater - saving 33% on its usual price!

Save $350 Victory Amplification V4 The Copper: was $1,049 now $699 at Sweetwater The Victory V4 The Copper is a perfect halfway-house for those looking to make their rig lighter and more convenient without turning to digital solutions. It's preamp is driven by EC900 and 3 x CV4014 tubes, while the Class D power amp makes performing at lower volumes easy. Everything works via hands-on control, with plenty of flexible connectivity for sending your sound amplified or direct, plus there's an effects loop. Deeper-dives are possible via the TwoNotes Torpedo Remote software, or, just plug in, dial your sounds and play!

(Image credit: Victory Amplification)

Victory’s V4 The Copper is designed to deliver the classic, jangly British chime and grit we associate with the Vox AC30, And it’s absolutely packed with features: two channels (Normal and foot-switchable Treble Boost), interactive, three-band EQ, Victory’s VRC (Valve Response Circuit) which mimics the tonal behavior of a tube power amp, Two Notes DynIR speaker IRs, reverb, an effects loop and more.

These features, combined with its flexible connectivity make The Copper an incredibly versatile pedal - a headphone socket makes it ideal for home use and practice, while the speaker IR output can send your sound direct to a recording interface or front-of-house.

(Image credit: Victory Amplification)

There’s a line output too, which can be switched to either include the speaker IR or not, and if you’d rather use a traditional cab, there’s a speaker output capable of driving 180 watts at 4ohms, 90 watts at 8 ohms or 45 watts at 16 ohms.

Victory V4 Copper Amp Presets with Chris Buck - YouTube Watch On

The pedal comes out of the box with 6 IR presets (created by John Mayer’s current favorite guitar player, Chris Buck), and are selectable from a single dial. However, if you want to customize your speaker selection, you can connect the pedal to the free TwoNotes Torpedo Remote software and start getting your hands dirty.

With its amp-like controls and familiarity, the Victory V4 The Copper aims to appeal to tonehounds wanting valve-shaped sound. There are no menus or screens to navigate, so you can set your sounds just as you would on a traditional guitar amp.

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