No modeling, no menus, no heavy amp to lug around – this boutique AC30-inspired tube-equipped pedal amp is 33% off for Black Friday
Tube tone, hands-on control, and speaker IRs made by John Mayer’s favorite guitar player, Chris Buck are all included in the deal!
The Vox AC30 is, without a doubt, one of the most revered tube amps of all time. It also weighs just over 70lbs, and needs pushing into pretty loud territory to coax that legendary chime and 'drive out of it.
In 2026, us guitarists have become a lot more open to going direct or into an FRFR cab to solve weight and volume issues, but what if (like many players) you don’t like the idea of menu-diving and programming?
The Victory V4 The Copper is a tube-equipped, AC30-inspired hybrid pedalboard amp, capable of pushing 180, 90 or 45 watts into a traditional speaker cab, or, unpowered into an FRFR or PA system. For Black Friday, it’s had $350 wiped off its price tag at Sweetwater - saving 33% on its usual price!
The Victory V4 The Copper is a perfect halfway-house for those looking to make their rig lighter and more convenient without turning to digital solutions. It's preamp is driven by EC900 and 3 x CV4014 tubes, while the Class D power amp makes performing at lower volumes easy.
Everything works via hands-on control, with plenty of flexible connectivity for sending your sound amplified or direct, plus there's an effects loop. Deeper-dives are possible via the TwoNotes Torpedo Remote software, or, just plug in, dial your sounds and play!
Victory’s V4 The Copper is designed to deliver the classic, jangly British chime and grit we associate with the Vox AC30, And it’s absolutely packed with features: two channels (Normal and foot-switchable Treble Boost), interactive, three-band EQ, Victory’s VRC (Valve Response Circuit) which mimics the tonal behavior of a tube power amp, Two Notes DynIR speaker IRs, reverb, an effects loop and more.
These features, combined with its flexible connectivity make The Copper an incredibly versatile pedal - a headphone socket makes it ideal for home use and practice, while the speaker IR output can send your sound direct to a recording interface or front-of-house.
There’s a line output too, which can be switched to either include the speaker IR or not, and if you’d rather use a traditional cab, there’s a speaker output capable of driving 180 watts at 4ohms, 90 watts at 8 ohms or 45 watts at 16 ohms.
The pedal comes out of the box with 6 IR presets (created by John Mayer’s current favorite guitar player, Chris Buck), and are selectable from a single dial. However, if you want to customize your speaker selection, you can connect the pedal to the free TwoNotes Torpedo Remote software and start getting your hands dirty.
With its amp-like controls and familiarity, the Victory V4 The Copper aims to appeal to tonehounds wanting valve-shaped sound. There are no menus or screens to navigate, so you can set your sounds just as you would on a traditional guitar amp.
Shop more Black Friday deals
- Amazon: Shop all instrument deals
- Positive Grid: $99 smart amps
- Sweetwater: Early Black Friday sale
- Guitar Center: 30% off Black Friday
- Guitar Tricks: $99 annual sub bundle
- Musician's Friend: Up to 50% off sale
- Thomann: Find all the Hot Deals
Stuart has been working for guitar publications since 2008, beginning his career as Reviews Editor for Total Guitar before becoming Editor for six years. During this time, he and the team brought the magazine into the modern age with digital editions, a Youtube channel and the Apple chart-bothering Total Guitar Podcast. Stuart has also served as a freelance writer for Guitar World, Guitarist and MusicRadar reviewing hundreds of products spanning everything from acoustic guitars to valve amps, modelers and plugins. When not spouting his opinions on the best new gear, Stuart has been reminded on many occasions that the 'never meet your heroes' rule is entirely wrong, clocking-up interviews with the likes of Eddie Van Halen, Foo Fighters, Green Day and many, many more. If he's not playing the guitar, you'll likely find Stuart behind the kit playing Valerie to newlyweds.
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