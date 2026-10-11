“Seeing that much talent onstage at one time was a once-in-a-lifetime experience I’ll never forget”: What’s the best guitar jam you’ve ever seen?
It doesn’t have to have taken place in an arena with big-name players. It could’ve been at a club, a bar, hell, a garage. Tell us your story
Last Thursday, October 1, I had the privilege of seeing Buddy Guy’s all-star 90th birthday concert at Radio City Music Hall in New York City.
I’m really not kidding when I say “all-star”. (Deep breath) John Mayer, Susan Tedeschi, Derek Trucks, Joe Bonamassa, Gary Clark Jr., Shemekia Copeland, Samantha Fish, Eric Gales, Billy Gibbons, Robert Randolph, Kenny Wayne Shepherd, Jimmie Vaughan, Christone “Kingfish” Ingram, and Ally Venable all took a turn in the spotlight.
And of course, it had to end with a jam for the ages. The entire ensemble all backed Guy and vocalist Bobby Rush for two of the former’s standards – Hoochie Coochie Man and Got My Mojo Workin’.
It was a tad cacophonus, I must say, but seeing that much talent onstage at one time was a once-in-a-lifetime experience I’ll never forget. And, aren’t all the best jams a bit hairy anyway?
That’s my “and then they got up onstage and played together!” story, but I know a lot of you readers have one too. What’s the best guitar jam you’ve ever seen?
This doesn’t have to have taken place in an arena with big-name players, mind. It could’ve been a club, a bar, hell, a garage. It could involve guitarists from your hometown who work in insurance sales now, or “if you know you know” players who never made it beyond three-figure-capacity venues.
Tell us your story in the comments below.
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Jackson is Operations Editor at GuitarWorld.com. He’s been writing and editing stories about new gear, technique and guitar-driven music both old and new since 2014, and has also written extensively on the same topics for Guitar Player. Elsewhere, his album reviews and essays have appeared in Louder and Unrecorded. Though open to music of all kinds, his greatest love has always been indie, and everything that falls under its massive umbrella. To that end, you can find him on Twitter crowing about whatever great new guitar band you need to drop everything to hear right now.
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