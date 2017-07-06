Music & Arts Stores Offering Free Guitar Lessons and Live Music During “Open House” Events

(Image credit: Music & Arts)

Music & Arts invites all students, parents and educators to attend an Open House weekend of free music and lessons events taking place around the country July 14 to 16. Music & Arts is the nation’s largest private music lesson provider, teaching more than 1.5 million lessons per year, with customized lessons to fit all levels, ages and genres.

The events are open to the public with the goal of supporting music education and to encourage new musicians to find their voice and develop a lifelong relationship with music.

Throughout the weekend, special on-site deals will be offered, as well as free guitar lessons, an open-mic night and more.

Schedule of events:

July 14 (6-8 p.m.): Musicians will have the opportunity to perform as a soloist or band—or watch local favorites—during the “Take the Stage” open mic night.

July 15 (11 a.m. and 1 p.m.): Two free “Pointers-4-Players” classes will guide beginner guitar players through the first steps of learning guitar, as taught by a professional instructor. No guitar? No problem! Borrow one at no charge for the class.

All weekend: Visitors can take tours of the lesson studios and consult with Music & Arts’ university-trained, background-checked lesson instructors. Those who enroll in a month of lessons will receive a $30 store gift card, while supplies last.

The events will take place at all Music & Arts locations that offer lessons.

To find a convenient location and to RSVP for free, visit MusicArts.com/OpenHouse.