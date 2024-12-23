“There are better players, better lyricists, better songwriters – but there’s an energy to their combined powers that is hard to rival at the moment”: The best guitar albums of 2024

Features

The guitar albums that had the biggest impact in the guitar world and beyond, as chosen by GW editors and pro players

Mk.Gee, Gary Clark Jr., Jack White and Emily Roberts
(Image credit: Getty Images)

There is something for everyone in Guitar World’s albums of the year, but especially surprise. While there are chops across the board, virtuosity at all age groups, many of today’s bona-fide shredders cropped up in best guitar solos of 2024 and best guitar songs of 2024.

There is, however, no shortage of technicality, whether it’s from the Cro-Magnon firepower of metal guitar icon Matt Pike, or the blues guitar’s modern day superstar Joe Bonamassa cutting loose in rock supergroup Black Country Communion.

