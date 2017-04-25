Third Annual Malibu Guitar Festival Returns to Southern California

(Image credit: Dawlin Photography)

Southern California’s premiere music festival by the sea, The Malibu Guitar Festival, kicks off its third annual event May 18 toMay 21, 2017.

The event will feature Mick Fleetwood Blues Band; Jamtown featuring Donavon Frankenreiter, G. Love & Cisco Adler; Tommy Emmanuel and Hunter Hayes topping the bill on Main Festival Day (Saturday, May 20) at Malibu Village, presented by D ‘Angelico Guitars. Early Bird tickets are available at malibuguitarfestival.com.

Steve Vai headlines Hot Licks Night on Friday, May 19, at Casa Escobar featuring a female-heavy lineup of stellar musicians including Nik West, Lari Basilio, Gretchen Menn and Zepparella. Hollis Brown, The Band Steele, Dankrupt, Carothers Brothers and Karma Dealers will also perform.

A special Humanitarian Award will be presented to Chief Arvol Looking Horse, Chief of All Stars Nations and keeper of the Sacred Bundle for the Lakota, Dakota and Nakota Nations. In addition, a Lifetime Achievement Award will be presented to Robby Krieger in honor of the 50th Anniversary of the Doors.

Supporting acts include Kenneth Brian Band, Duane Betts’ the Pistoleers, Hollis Brown, WRENN, the Soft White Sixties, Zack Zotos & Company featuring Marcy Levy and Deacon Jones, the Buzz Wizards featuring Cleto Escobedo (from Jimmy Kimmel Live), Laurence Juber, Michael John Hayes, Lenny Goldsmith & The New Old, the Band Steele and Mrs. Gill.

The four-day event launches with an opening night fundraiser benefiting Emily Shane Foundation, TheraSurf and Karl LaDue Wodakota Foundation, featuring special live performances and an All-Star Jam (to be announced) on May 18 at Casa Escobar; Hot Licks Night on May 19 at Casa Escobar; Main Festival Day at Malibu Village on May 20, and closing with a Rolling Stones Brunch on May 21 at Malibu Village. The brunch will feature a special presentation by musician/author Andy Babiuk from his book Rolling Stones Gear: All the Stones Instruments from Stage to Studio, and live performances by the Tearaways, Brooke Halpin and special surprise guests.

Malibu Guitar Festival pays homage to the Rolling Stones, the greatest band in the world, fronted by two of rock’s biggest archetypes, who have defined the look, attitude and sound of rock and roll better than any other band in the genre. The creative pairing of Mick Jagger and Keith Richards is among the most significant, durable and resilient relationships in the history of rock, resulting in scores of genre setting hits that are still timely, relevant and vital to this day.

Additional Malibu Guitar Festival events leading into event week include a fashion show at Cure Spa Malibu on May 13 accompanied by live music; a master class with Tim Pierce (cited by Guitar World as a top 10 session guitarist) on May 16 at Malibu Village MGF Art Gallery, and a special performance at SoHo House Malibu on May 17 with WRENN.

The Malibu Guitar Festival, which has been embraced by the community and outlying regions, is now officially under the auspices of the City Of Malibu. The 2016 Malibu Guitar Festival raised over $100,000 for Mending Kids, Boys & Girls Club of Malibu and TheraSurf.

About Main Festival Day Performers:

MICK FLEETWOOD BLUES BAND: Founding member of Fleetwood Mac rolls out his authentic blues band featuring the killer guitar playing of Fleetwood Mac alumni Rick Vito.

JAMTOWN FEATURING DONAVON FRANKENREITER, G.LOVE & CISCO ADLER: Surfside, blues-rock, bohemian power collective mixes influences of rock, reggae, hip-hop and pop.

TOMMY EMMANUEL: The greatest acoustic guitarist on the planet, personally schooled by Chet Atkins, closed the Sydney Olympics.

HUNTER HAYES: Country-rock-blues guitarist, five-time GRAMMY® nominee, who went double platinum with self-titled debut.

KENNETH BRIAN BAND: Malibu Guitar Festival royalty, who blew everyone away with their authentic, soul-stirring blend of Southern rock and roll featuring stellar guitar playing and Steve Ferrone on drums.

DUANE BETTS’ PISTOLEERS: Rock royalty, soulful blues-rock guitarist amassed stealthy resume over the last decade jamming with Jack Johnson, Kid Rock, Phil Lesh and Dawes.

HOLLIS BROWN: Roots rock band named after a Bob Dylan song scores “Coolest Song” accolades by Little Steven’s Underground Garage for “Run Right To You.”

WRENN: Alt-rocker channels anger for art bringing a grungy swagger, blaring feedback and pointed lyrics with new single “Cease Fire!” making a recent Billboard premiere.

THE SOFT WHITE SIXTIES: Soulful rock group led by powerhouse vocalist Octavio Genera, dubbed “Best Up & Coming Band” by CBS local, forthcoming LP produced by Father John Misty bassist Elijah Thomson.

ZACK ZOTOS & COMPANY FEATURING MARCY LEVY & DEACON JONES: Acclaimed guitar-slinger/songwriter, who has performed with Steven Johnson, son of blues legend Robert Johnson, brings A-game with Marcy Levy (Eric Clapton) and blues artist Deacon Jones.

THE BUZZ WIZARDS FEATURING CLETO ESCOBEDO:Jimmy Kimmel Live band leader rolls out All-Star band to rock Malibu Guitar Festival.



MICHAEL JOHN HAYES: Blues-rock virtuoso who demonstrates inimitable guitar mastery, augmented by a gravelly, lusty voice that oozes with charisma and effortlessness soul.

LENNY GOLDSMITH & THE NEW OLD: As lead singer from Sweathog to Tower Of Power, this soulful, funky rocker plays “Power Funk,” inspired by R&B, Hendrix, Stevie Ray, Mark Knopfler and Clapton.

THE BAND STEELE: Hard rockin’ guitars, heartfelt country lyrics, unforgettable hooks lands modern genre busting duo multi-album deal, film appearance, national acclaim.



MALIBU GUITAR FESTIVAL SCHEDULE:



THURSDAY, MAY 18, 6:30 P.M.-12:00 A.M.

OPENING NIGHT FUNDRAISER AT CASA ESCOBAR MALIBU BEACH:

Evening includes dinner, Silent Auction and special live performances and an All Star Jam to be announced. The event benefits Emily Shane Foundation, TheraSurf and Karl LaDue Wodakota Foundation.

Location:

CASA ESCOBAR

22969 Pacific Coast Highway



FRIDAY, MAY 19, 7:00 P.M.-1:00 A.M.

HOT LICKS NIGHT:

Performances by Steve Vai, Zepparella, Gretchen Menn, Lari Basilio, Nik West, Hollis Brown, The Band Steele, Dankrupt, Carothers Brothers, Karma Dealers.

Location:

CASA ESCOBAR

22969 Pacific Coast Highway



SATURDAY, MAY 20, 11:30 A.M.-10:00 P.M.

FESTIVAL DAY - THE MAIN EVENT AT MALIBU VILLAGE AT CROSS CREEK ROAD

Featuring performances by Mick Fleetwood Blues Band, Jamtown featuring Donavan Frankenreiter, G. Love & Cisco Adler, Tommy Emmanuel, Hunter Hayes, Kenneth Brian Band, Duane Betts’ Pistoleers, Hollis Brown, WRENN, The Soft White Sixties, Zack Zotos & Company Featuring Marcy Levy & Deacon Jones, The Buzz Wizards Featuring Cleto Escobedo (Jimmy Kimmel Live), Laurence Juber, Michael John Hayes Band, Lenny Goldsmith & The New Old, The Band Steele, and Mrs. Gill.

Location:

MALIBU VILLAGE AT CROSS CREEK ROAD

3890 Cross Creek Road



SUNDAY, MAY 21, 10:00 A.M.-3:00 P.M.

ROLLING STONES BRUNCH

Closing Festival event features a Rolling Stones Gear presentation by musician/author Andy Babiuk, from his critically acclaimed book, Rolling Stones Gear: All The Stones’ Instruments From Stage To Studio. Live performances by The Tearaways, Kenneth Brian, Brooke Halpin, Travis Stevens, Ricky Z, Daniel Paige and special surprise guests.