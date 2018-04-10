Tool Announce Intimate Music Clinics

Tool have announced a handful of intimate music clinics. The band—drummer Danny Carey, bass player Justin Chancellor and guitar player Adam Jones—will discuss the inner workings of Tool's music with audiences. Frontman Maynard James Keenan will not participate.

According to a post on the band's website, Carey, Chancellor and Jones will walk audiences through a selection of the band's songs, from the process of writing them to playing them live. Audience members will be encouraged to ask questions and mingle with the band following the discussion.

An accompanying, traveling exhibit will be on display at each event, featuring unique items from Tool’s history, and ticket holders will receive commemorative merchandise, exclusive to the series of events and limited to the number of people in attendance.

You can see the full schedule of clinics below.

For tickets and more information, head on over to toolband.com.

Tool Music Clinics:

May 11 St. Paul, MN Myth Live Event Center

May 14 Chicago, IL The Vic Theatre

May 15 Indianapolis, IN Egyptian Room at Old National

May 16 Royal Oak (Detroit), MI Royal Oak Music Theatre

May 17 Columbus, OH Express Live! Indoor Pavilion

May 19 Cleveland, OH Agora Theatre