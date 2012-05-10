Dear Guitar Hero: Submit Your Questions for Ihsahn!

Got a question for your favorite guitarist? Let us be your go-between. The concept is easy — you submit your queries and we pass them on to some of the world's greatest guitarists. Only the sharpest and funniest questions will be used.

This month, in anticipation of founding Emperor guitarist Ihsahn's forthcoming solo CD, Eremita (set for release on June 19 via Candlelight Records), we're giving you the chance to ask the pioneering, progressive black metal guitarist anything you want!

Just email your questions to dearguitarhero@guitarworld.com and put "Ihsahn" in the subject line. Remember to include your name in the email body, so you can get credited in the magazine, and impress and annoy your jealous friends!

Check out the teaser video for Eremita below:

Photo by Jimmy Hubbard.