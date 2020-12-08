10 great guitars for kids: the best electric and acoustic guitars for children

When you’re a kid, receiving a guitar as a gift is truly a life-changing experience. And while that might sound like hyperbole, and yes we are biased here at Guitar World, we speak from experience – it changes everything. If you're looking for a great guitar for kids, you've come to the right place.

The beauty of the guitar is that it is portable and immediate. Piano lessons are cool, sure, but you can play the guitar practically anywhere. The clarinet is great, too, but it is less accessible – the gains are harder to come by. With the guitar, you can make quick progress. Once you learn your first three chords, you are a more or less a functioning guitarist.

As a child adds to their knowledge and abilities it's not just musical possibilities that open up but all kinds of benefits. Some are social too, such as the joy of playing in a band with friends at school, or performing for your family. Others are more academic - the discipline of chasing that next level of ability so you can play your favorite songs. The feeling of achievement and discovery you get when you achieve it is profoundly rewarding.

With more fantastic instruments and resources for young players than ever before, there has never been a better time to start your journey as a guitarist. Here we have five electric guitars and five acoustic guitars that would be ideal for a young player just starting out. We've also including some buying advice so you know what to look for when shopping for a great guitar for kids - just hit the 'buying advice' button above to head straight there.

Acoustic guitars for kids

1. Fender CC-60S Concert Pack A great value, all-inclusive package for beginners

An excellent starter guitar with compact body Solid-wood top Fender Play to get you started with tuition At this price, nothing

One attractive option is to go for a starter pack. It's something that the bigger brands – Fender and Gibson especially – are quite good at. Fender's CC-60S Concert Pack, in particular, is an excellent bundle.

You get a Concert-sized Fender acoustic whose smaller body is more manageable for younger players but won’t feel like a toy when they are grown - plus there's a gigbag for carrying to and from lessons, an extra pack of strings and a three-month subscription to Fender’s fantastic learning platform, Fender Play.

The build quality of the guitar is incredibly impressive, and it’s refreshing to see a solid-wood top at this price. It’s everything you need to get started.

2. Ibanez PN12E Mahogany electro-acoustic A small, affordable option for budding performers

Warm mahogany tones Onboard pickup and tuner Rosewood fingerboard and bridge Only if a Parlor is too small for your child

With its onboard preamp and tuner, the PN12E electro-acoustic offers a quick route to the stage for any young player. Just having the option of plugging in and delivering a performance on a guitar at this price is incredible.

Now, the pickup/preamp might not deliver the sound quality of an LR Baggs, but that's not an issue for beginners. The main thing is they can be amplified should they wish. The onboard tuner is also hugely valuable, as learning how to tune and (stay in tune) is one of the most important lessons a young guitarist can learn.

Unplugged, the PN12E has a warm tone, an ever-so slightly shorter scale, and a parlor-sized body that’s perfect for children to get to grips with.

3. Yamaha JR1 3/4-Size Dreadnought A more manageable introduction to the classic dreadnought shape

Quality build Sound playability Excellent price Nothing at this price, but spend a little bit more for better tonewoods

The JR1 does well to provide some of a dreadnought’s famous booming mids without the significant bulk of the body. We love this short-scale version; it is far less intimidating for beginners.

The build is pretty great too. There is a classic spruce top with Yamaha opting for meranti – a cheaper material – on the back and sides. Meranti might not be as desirable as mahogany but it's hard-wearing and helps give the JR1 its incredibly attractive looks. Besides, the spruce top is resonant enough to get some good tones from the guitar.

Elsewhere, you’ve got a sturdy nato (eastern mahogany) neck, a rosewood fingerboard, and an all-important gigbag included.

4. Fender CP-60S Parlor-style acoustic is ideal for fingerpicking styles

Fender quality and tone Stunning warm tone Not the best for strummers

We’ve always been advocates of the parlor style acoustic guitars. For some, particularly kids, a regular dreadnought style can be a tad overwhelming in size, so the slightly shrunken body of the parlor guitar is ideal for playing both standing or sitting down.

The Fender CP-60S is a superb option, delivering the levels of quality and tonal richness you’d expect from a Fender, but with a form factor that is easy to come to terms with. For folk and country players in particular, the CP-60S is a great first choice to learn on.

5. Martin LX1 Little Martin A quality short-scale acoustic for kids of all ages

Great build and playability Excellent tone A little pricey A preamp/pickup option is $100 extra

The Little Martin is a little pricier but you are getting an exceptional build and an exceptional instrument. Despite its short 23” scale and compact Modified O-14 body it has a bold, punchy and well-balanced voice.

The playability is stellar, too. It's a guitar that adults would embrace as a great travel guitar, and that kids wouldn't grow out of.

The fingerboard is made out of Richlite – a sustainable synthesis of resins and pulps that behaves a bit like ebony – while the top is made from a high-pressure Sitka spruce pattern laminate. Meanwhile, the back and sides are made from HPL mahogany, which can - with its resistance to temperature changes - definitely make for a more consistent, reliable instrument.

Electric guitars for kids

1. Yamaha Pacifica PAC112J First electric guitars don't get any better

Great neck profile Wide variety of tones A good candidate for upgrading Nope…

The Yamaha Pacifica is a guitar that enters the conversation when talking about the pound-for-pound, dollar-for-dollar best guitar of all time. When you factor in the price, the build, the variety of finish options and the quality of the tone, it’s easy to see why it’s a ubiquitous presence in school music departments.

We love its HSS pickup configuration, especially for new players. With a humbucker in the bridge position, they’ll have access to thicker, higher-output tones that are ideal for rock and metal, while the two single coils offer some trebly snap and precision.

This is a guitar to learn on, but not only to learn to play. With the HSS pickup configuration players can learn about tone, too, and learn what type of player they might like to be. A tremolo bar is always a good option, too – nothing like a bit of wobble to show off once you’ve learned a piece.

2. Squier Bullet Mustang This guitar was sent to rock you

Smaller scale easier for kids to control Great rocky sound Not much wrong here at all

There are guitars which are used to evoke a certain tonal memory. There are guitars which provide versatility across a range of genres. And, there are guitars which are just plain, simple fun to play. The Squier Bullet Mustang is one such guitar, and is almost the perfect guitar for any child or beginner.

Its slightly shorter scale length makes it easier for small hands to play, while the two humbuckers are ideal for rockier and louder styles. The Bullet Mustang may not have the prestige of a Stratocaster or Les Paul, but for anyone who just wants to enjoy their first steps on the guitar, there are few better options.

3. Epiphone Slash AFD Les Paul Special For that sweet child of yours

Bags of vibe Killer looks Bundled accessories Alternative color options would have been great

There’s a lot to be said for wanting to emulate your heroes. And, in the guitar world, heroes don’t come much bigger than Slash. The former Guns N’ Roses guitarist has a great track record of collaborating on signature instruments with Gibson’s sister company, Epiphone, encouraging plenty of younger players to start their guitar journey.

The Epiphone Slash AFD Les Paul Special package includes an amazing Epiphone Les Paul Special guitar, with two humbuckers which really help dial in that iconic, raw tone. We also like the fact the bridge humbucker has a tuner built into it so you can ensure you’re always battle-ready. Throw in a few essential accessories and you have a complete package for the little rocker in your life.

4. Ibanez miKro GRGM21 An entry-level shred guitar that's great for small hands

Short scale Small body Super-cool Ibanez RG-style looks Fretboard is uninspiring

The miKro GRGM21 is a serious choice for aspiring young shredders with a bit of growing yet to do. It's a small-bodied, short-scale guitar with a thin neck and smooth feel that should forgiving for small hands and fingertips yet to be hardened with fretboard miles.

With two humbucking pickups, it's ideal for those whose interest in the electric guitar was piqued by heavy metal.

They're not super high-output but they do offer plenty of crunch. You can also play a wide variety of other styles on the miKro GRGM21, so it shouldn't inhibit a diverse musical curriculum for wide-eyed novices just starting to make their way in the six-string world.

5. Epiphone SG Classic Worn P-90s A quality doublecut inspired by the Gibson US range

Great value and tone Thin SG body is excellent for smaller players Bit more pricey

Okay, this is a little more expensive than the others in our recommendations but here is why this might not matter for you: if your child is super-serious about the guitar, and maybe has been playing for a few months on a hand-me-down cheapo electric, this SG from Gibson’s sub-brand Epiphone might present better value, as it is still south of 400 bucks and is good enough to play into adulthood.

What you get is a guitar based on Gibson’s SG, in two classic finishes (Worn Inverness Green, Worn Cherry), with two excellent-sounding pickups, a thin mahogany body that’s ideal for players with a bit of growing to do, and, ultimately, an instrument they won’t want to put down.

Guitars for kids: Buying advice

What makes a good guitar for kids?

Well, the easy answer is: any that keeps them playing and enthused about the instrument! What that looks like in practice will vary depending on a number of factors. How old is your child? How much growing have they got to do? Have they been playing for a while now? Do they seem serious about the instrument? What inspires them to play guitar?

Size matters

One of the biggest challenges when playing guitar as a kid is dealing with sore fingertips and wrestling with full-size, full-scale guitars. Young hands with a bit of growing to do might benefit from shorter-scale guitars – that is the length from the guitar’s nut to the bridge is shorter, typically below 25”, and even as low as 21.25”.

The benefits of a short-scale guitar is that the string tension is looser. The strings are easier to bend. The ergonomics of the instrument might be more suited to smaller frames. For the under 12s, a short-scale guitar, and one with maybe a 3/4-sized body would be more appropriate.

But that's not to say that a full-scale guitar is not right for your child. There's no age minimum for a full-scale guitar - what's more important is what feels right. The benefits of learning on a full-scale guitar is that there's no sizing up after they're grown.

Many of us learned on full-scale instruments in our early teens, and if there was a struggle it was more that those instruments were not that playable in the first place – even as adults we’d find some of those hand-me-down firewood acoustics intimidating!

Electric or acoustic guitar?

This is a difficult one, but ultimately it comes back to what we are looking for in any instrument for children: what's going to keep them enthused and keep them playing the longest.

If your child’s interest in guitar was sparked by heavy metal, it’s best to lead them down the path of least resistance towards an electric guitar. The answer would be the same if it was blues, rock or punk or whatever. It’s vital that the guitar itself inspires the player.

There are, however, practical considerations. The acoustic guitar is the most immediate and portable guitar. You don't need an amplifier and a cable, just a guitar pick – or even your fingers. Indeed, your child might be inspired by someone like Ed Sheeran, and you don’t want an electric guitar for that. Far better to pick one of the smaller-bodied acoustics we recommend below.

And if your child is yet to really form any strong opinions on musical taste, the acoustic guitar’s immediacy makes it an ideal blank-slate for budding young players.

How much should you pay for a guitar for kids?

The big fear is that children will fall out of love with the guitar and pick up something else. It happens. There is so much else to do! If you're unsure that your child will stick it out – and you know best – we would advise against spending north of 200 bucks. For that money, you can get a more than decent beginner’s guitar.

But say they’ve had a few lessons on an old guitar, and their passion is evident, we’d maybe spring to $350 or thereabouts. For that money, you'll be getting a guitar that will definitely last them through into adulthood, and one that will offer a better playing experience.

There's an economic trade-off here. With a guitar such as the Epiphone SG below, you won’t be under pressure to upgrade it a few years later, but it does cost a little more.

What else do I need to get them started?

Once you've chosen a guitar, you're going to need some picks, a spare set of strings, a strap, a tuner, a gig-bag for carrying it around, and if you get an electric guitar you'll need an amplifier and a guitar cable.

For those crucial items, we've included links to some handy buying guides below.

As with electric guitars, there is a huge array of entry-level guitar amplifiers – many with a host of smart tech features – at a similar $200 price point. The other essentials will set you back around $50 to $70.

Lessons are another consideration. Good guitar teachers are hard to find but there is no substitute for an excellent one-on-one tuition. That said, there is a wealth of online learning platforms to help steer your child in the right direction.

The likes of Fender Play and Justin Guitar offer excellent tuition for beginners.