From a hand-sanitizing hi-hat stand to DNA healing tuning forks, here are 5 absolutely unhinged music products in the Amazon Big Spring Sale – plus 3 I'd actually buy

Whenever Amazon runs a sale event, it’s so large and chaotic that it can be difficult to shop. The Amazon Big Spring Sale is back, running March 25 through March 31, and it is exactly as overwhelming as you’d expect.

Now, here’s the thing about shopping for music products on Amazon: the range is absolutely staggering. On one end, you’ve got genuinely great deals on gear that working musicians, bedroom players, and casual hobbyists actually want, and on the other end, you’ve got products so baffling in their existence that you have to wonder who greenlit them, who manufactures them in bulk, and more importantly, who is buying them.

So with that in mind, I did the dirty work. I scrolled through the entire music gear listings so you don’t have to, and what I found was equal parts useful and unhinged. From instruments that seem designed by someone who had a guitar described to them, to accessories so niche that they leave us perplexed as to why anyone would actually need them.

So, I’ve rounded up five of the wildest, most bewildering music products currently discounted at Amazon, and three that are genuinely, legitimately worth your money.

Unhinged items to avoid

Save $19.69 Gibraltar SC-HHSS Hi Hat Sanitizer Station Kit: was $43.99 now $24.30 at Amazon The Gibraltar SC-HHSS is exactly what it sounds like: a hand sanitizer dispenser that bolts to your hi-hat stand and dispenses gel whenever you press the pedal. You step on the hi-hat, you get sanitized. You play a groove, you get sanitized. You accidentally hit it during a fill, and now your snare is slippery, and your entire kit smells like a hospital corridor. Read more Read less ▼

Save $13.50 Hugbow 10 Pcs Unweighted Tuning Fork for Healing: was $89.99 now $76.49 at Amazon Yes, I know tuning forks are real, legitimate tools used by musicians for centuries. So far, so normal. But somewhere along the way, the wellness industry got hold of them, and now Amazon is absolutely overrun with tuning fork sets marketed not for tuning instruments, but for healing your chakras, repairing your DNA, and resetting your nervous system. This particular 10-pack claims to support everything from “emotional and spiritual awareness” to stress relief, chakra balancing, and even DNA healing. DNA. Healing. With a metal fork. Read more Read less ▼

Save $12 Otamatone Deluxe: was $79.99 now $67.99 at Amazon If you've spent any time on the internet, you'll have seen Otamatone covers of famous songs, and the sound is, well, interesting, to say the least. Yes, this instrument is cute with its little face and mouth, but the sound it produces is something that will haunt your nightmares. Read more Read less ▼

Save $5 RhymKawa MV7 Pop Filter with Sparkly Retainer Ring: was $9.99 now $4.99 at Amazon The Shure MV7 is a serious, professional-grade microphone used by podcasters, streamers, and vocalists alike. It is a tool. A piece of gear that costs real money and commands a certain level of respect. So naturally, someone decided it needed to be bedazzled. This pop filter replacement swaps out the standard MV7 windscreen for an identical one, same foam density, same noise-reduction performance, but crucially, it comes with a sparkly rhinestone retainer ring. Read more Read less ▼

Save $50 Kuyra Guitar Whiskey Decanter Set : was $109.99 now $59.99 at Amazon Nothing says “I love music” quite like storing your bourbon in a 1,000ml glass guitar. The Kuyra Guitar Whiskey Decanter is a guitar-shaped glass vessel that comes with two matching whiskey glasses and a wooden display stand, marketed as the ultimate gift for musicians and music lovers. Here’s the thing, this isn’t even really a music product. It’s a novelty decanter that got listed in the musical instruments category because it’s shaped like a guitar. The product description promises it will be “a striking centerpiece for any home bar décor” and a “conversation starter,” which is technically true, because if someone sees this on your bar, the conversation will be, “Why do you have a glass guitar full of whiskey?” And you will not have a good answer. Read more Read less ▼

Items you should definitely buy

Save 12% Line 6 POD Express: was $179.99 now $159.20 at Amazon Ditching the menus and making powerful modeling simple, the Line 6 POD Express is a good fit for someone looking for a straightforward modeler or a capable backup for a rig. Featuring 7 amps, 7 cabs, and 17 effects all derived from Line 6's renowned HX software, it's packed with tone and currently on a 12% saving at Amazon. Read more Read less ▼

Save 25% ($10) IK Multimedia iRig 2: was $39.99 now $29.99 at Amazon This guitar audio interface is absurdly cheap at just $29.99, allowing you to practice and record your guitar with your mobile device and a pair of headphones. You can connect via the headphone input on your phone, or if you don’t have one, then it will work with a 3.5mm jack to USB-C converter. The only caveat is that the mobile version of the Amplitube app only works on iOS, so Android users will have to use a third-party software to get their tones. Read more Read less ▼

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